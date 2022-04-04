How to persuade a Brexit voter to support you in the Local Elections?

As I am writing this article, there are thirty-two days until the next local elections. As someone who is standing, we are entering the last stages of the campaign. The finish line is quite close!

This year, in order to know how much time, effort and energy I invested in campaigning, I decided to create a simple timesheet. It is nice to see that since October 2021, I have spent twenty-five hours door knocking, more than twenty-five hours delivering our leaflets and another ten meeting our delivery network. I hope that the outcome will be positive for me and our local Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrat team.

I’ve said it a few times but I really enjoy door knocking. I like meeting people, discussing current local and at times, national and global matters. I am learning to become a better listener. Without being judgmental, it is good to find out why people vote in a certain way or why they support a particular policy.

On Saturday, 2nd April, I had probably one of the best conversations so far. It was quite important for me; not only as a human being but also as an aspiring local councillor. I tend to keep my canvassing exercise quick as there are so many doors to door to knock on. However there are occasions when it is really worth stopping and engaging in the conversation. On this sunny but fresh Saturday morning, I had an opportunity to talk to a resident, who is a Conservative Party voter, someone who supported the Leave campaign. We spoke at length about reasons why the EU has benefited my life, enabled me to work and study in the UK. We spoke quite a lot about the EU Referendum. I found it interesting to listen to his views on Europe and the future of the European Union. We both agreed that there is an “identify crisis” in Europe. The anti-European sentiment is felt throughout our continent, in particular in Eastern Europe. We spoke a lot about quality of politics and politicians, first past the post system and whether the Local Government as a whole became too political. I agreed that whether you are a Labour or the Conservative vote, potholes and parking shouldn’t be a political matter. I was even asked why I decided to stand for the Liberal Democrats, a question that I was never asked before. Towards the end, we spoke about the costs of living crisis. Another wake-up call for me; you don’t have to be on low income to struggle. These days, many families will struggle, regardless of their financial status. As someone who is self-employed, this particular individual, in his late 60’s and who lives in a very affluent part of the town, continues to work to provide for his family and support his children. It is so easy to make an assumption that if you live in a nice house, you must be OK.

The experience of my last canvassing days was very important. I understood that as an activist, councillor or generally as a human being, I need to continue to remain authentic. I need to be able to defend my own views, however the ability to listen might only help me to grow and explore a different ray of views and perceptions on a particular topic. I understood clearly that although I can’t pretend to know everything, I really should try to be myself; with all my strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, where possible, I should always seek to engage in dialogue in a positive, constructive way. A positive attitude, smile, and a bit of passion for civic life also helps!

And what was the outcome of the conversation? I was simply told: “You know what? I will vote for you”. I didn’t count on it, however I do think that my approach to the conversation, willingness to listen and not judge helped enormously to build a good relationship with someone, who is unlikely to vote for the Liberal Democrats in any elections. I must admit that I felt chuffed to bits yesterday; not only because I potentially secured another vote, but also because I put a person ahead of politics. It is something worth remembering.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor