LGBT+ Allies need to step up

On March 31 2022, Boris Johnson announced he was U-turning on the government’s pledge to ban conversion “therapy”; a form of abuse that seeks to undermine someone’s gender and/or sexual identity, and gaslight them into believing how they view themselves is wrong and must be “corrected”.

Due to backlash from politicians across the House; including a number of Tory MPs, and LGBT+ pressure groups Johnson acquiesced – to a point. He has promised to uphold the ban on gay and bisexual conversion therapy but has failed to do the same regarding trans conversion therapy. What has been made very clear is that the LGBT+ community is viewed as nothing more than a vehicle to gain votes for Boris Johnson. The way he is willing to make such rash, disgusting decisions that compromise the rights and safety of individuals serve to highlight that now, more than ever, LGBT+ allies need to rally around the community and bolster our support.

We cannot expect trans people to shoulder the burden of standing against societal, and now state-sanctioned oppression alone. If we want to see real change, we must create platforms that amplify trans voices. We need to contact MPs, MSPs, MSs, MLAs, Councillors, Mayors, anyone and everyone that is integral to our political system and encourage them to speak up against such prejudice. We must listen, not to respond, but to understand and learn from trans people, the negative experiences they face and what we can do to mitigate them. It is our moral responsibility to defend and uphold the individual freedoms of all people – a responsibility that our government has abandoned.

This attack on trans people is all too similar to the days of Section 28, and the “Gay Agenda”. While trans people simply want to live their lives and be granted the basic respect of being recognised for the gender they identify with, small-minded individuals have made it their mission to demonise them for doing so, going out of their way to attack trans people online and in-person. We’re even seeing news outlets asking questions that are, fundamentally, transphobic dog whistles used to undermine trans women. And we cannot forget the often-overlooked but still valid group that has been impacted by Boris Johnson’s failure: non-binary people. Those that do not identify with binary genders (male and female) are also under threat by the U-turn on banning trans conversion “therapy”, yet they’re so very seldom mentioned by news outlets and government ministers.

And so, I reiterate the need for LGBT+ allies to step up and show support. If you’re compromised in what you can do, have no fear; sharing information, contacting political representatives via email, writing blog articles and opinion pieces to help educate others on what’s going on and how they can help, and making it clear that you will not tolerate bigotry on your social media platforms from anyone is a valid way of showing support. For those that ARE able to do more, join peaceful protests in support of LGBT+ rights, work with activists in the local area to help raise awareness of what’s happening, meet up with LGBT+ people and hear first-hand what they’re going and been through.

We can and will do this!

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.