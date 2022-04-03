Tom Arms’ World Review

The jury is out on the value of French President Emmanuel Macron’s numerous and lengthy telephone/zoom/face to face talks Vladimir Putin.

Some diplomats claim that he is providing a valuable role in keeping open the lines of communication between NATO and the Kremlin. Others maintain that his talks have given Putin a totally undeserved credibility. Either way, the Vlad-Emmanuel chats do not appear to have had a great impact Macron’s re-election hopes as the French presidential campaign swings towards the final week before the first round on 10 April.

Macron has been the favourite for the past six months, but this week he dropped a percentage point from 28 to 27 percent of the expected first round vote and his chief rival Marine Le Pen climbed from 18 percent to 20. Pollsters, however, still give the incumbent the advantage in the 24 April second round, but it has narrowed to 52-53 percent of the vote.

Right-winger Ms Le Pen has clearly had some success in de-demonising her National Rally Party. She has been helped by the candidacy of the extreme right-winger Eric Zemmour who wants to deport 100,000 Muslims a year. Ms Le Pen has successfully shifted the focus of her campaign from the traditional issue of immigration to the cost of living crisis. This has put her in a position to pick up second round votes from the left of the French political spectrum with her economic policy and votes from the right with her slightly more acceptable anti-immigration policies.

However, Macron has also had some recent successes. In January, the French economy has its biggest every monthly jump as it bounced back from the pandemic and he has managed to reduce unemployment to 7.4 percent.

Reports emanating from Britain’s MI6 and GCHQ and America’s CIA and National Security Agency are in total agreement – Putin goofed. He completely miscalculated the resolve of the Ukrainian people and the Western Alliance and the ability of his own military forces. But according to the spy chiefs, it gets even worse. The Russian president has surrounded himself with advisers who are terrified of telling him the truth. The result is that his decision to invade was made on the basis of intelligence which fitted the prejudices and political beliefs of Putin rather than the facts.

Furthermore, that the Russian president is likely to be continuing to receive false information because his advisers are frightened of ending up in a Siberian gulag at best and poisoned by novichok or polonium at worst.

Fear of the president, however, does not extend to a number of Russian troops on the ground according to the same intelligence sources. There are reports of Russian soldiers refusing to fire on Ukrainian military and even using their weapons to shoot down Russian planes and helicopters. The result is that Putin has turned on his generals who are becoming increasingly annoyed with the president’s efforts to shift the blame to their shoulder epaulettes.

One group has benefitted from the Ukraine war – the American military. President Joe Biden has this week put before Congress the highest-ever proposed defense budget – $733 billion. That is more than the combined defense budgets of Russia and China and three times what Beijing spends on its military. It will pass. In fact, Congress is likely to tack even more money onto it.

Last year, Biden asked for $715 billion and Congress gave him $756 billion. The reason for the extra jump is that the president is effectively fighting on two fronts – Europe and Asia, when he would prefer to be focused more on Asia. This may change in the next few years as the German decision to increase its defence spending to two percent of GDP starts to take effect.

As for the president’s commenting about “regime change” in the Kremlin. Of course, he wants regime change. So does every other Western leader who has claimed they don’t. Was he wrong to say so? You betcha. Putin invaded Ukraine to effect regime change. We know this because he said so. One of the West’s reasons for opposing Putin was his stated aim of using his army to interfere in the domestic politics of another country to force regime change. To claim that the US wants regime change in the Kremlin loses it the moral high ground and opens Biden to a charge of hypocrisy. But seriously, it is unlikely that the Ukraine and its Western backers can win as long as Vladimir Putin is president of Russia.

Countries fight for the right to host major sporting events because it gives them the opportunity to showcase their country which brings in tourists, trade and a feeling of pride among their own population. Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup may prove to be exception to the rule.

The spotlight won’t be shining so much on their seven new stadiums, new airport, new metro and new roads as it will be on the migrant workers who died building these facilities and the gay men and women who may be banned from using them. According to The Guardian 6,500 migrant workers (mainly from South Asia and the Philippines) have died in Qatar since the Gulf country won its bid to host the World Cup. Qatar says the figure is actually 37, just about every human rights organisation disagrees. 30,000 migrants have worked on building the infrastructure for the World Cup and it’s universally agreed (except by the ruling al-Thani family) that they live in appalling conditions and are paid next to nothing.

Then there is the gay community in Qatar. Officially there isn’t one. Homosexuality is a criminal offense in Qatar. Set against this the fact that FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) and the European club football scene is heavily focused on inclusivity and using sport to lead from the moral high ground. The scene is set for a clash.

Both Norway and the Netherlands have considered a boycott. This week it was considered and rejected by England Manager Gareth Southgate, but he gave his blessing to the efforts of England Captain Harry Kane who is liaising with his counterparts elsewhere in Europe to coordinate ways to spotlight Qatar’s failings. The 2022 World Cup is more likely to be a showcase for the rights of gay people and migrant workers than showcase for Qatari tourism.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.