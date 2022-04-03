Issue 412 of Liberator out – Ukraine, Erlend, Extinction Rebellion

Liberator 412 can be downloaded here . This is the April 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and Letters, Liberator 412 includes:

UKRAINE’S COMEDIAN PRESIDENT IS NO COMIC.

Kiron Reid saw great hope on democracy’s eastern border in Ukraine when this article was published in Liberator 398 in November 2019 after the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as president. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we reprint it here, followed by some necessarily anonymous reflections on Ukraine now and the path to war from an observer who knows the country well

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT UKRAINE.

A contributor with close knowledge of Ukraine

THE MEANING OF ‘Z’

Carol Weaver looks at how Putin’s propaganda conceals the truth about Ukraine from ordinary Russians

WILL 41 GO INTO 16?

The Liberal Democrats have slashed the size of the Federal Board. President Mark Pack answers his critics on this

RUSSIA’S GOTTERDAMMERUNG GOES GLOBAL

Putin’s Russia hides behind mercenaries to keep thugs in power across the ‘global south’, says Rebecca Tinsley

WHO WILL PUTIN HELP IN AMERICA?

Will the Ukraine conflict allow Joe Biden to appear a war leader, or benefit Republicans through the impact on America’s economy? With only a wafer thin Democratic majority in Congress, Andrew Edlin looks at the options

SITTING AND SMOKING

An encounter with Extinction Rebellion got David Grace thinking about whether direct action persuades or alienates

HOW WE WORKED WITH THE GREENS

South Oxfordshire’s Lib Dem and Green pact has worked well, but isn’t for everywhere, says Sue Cooper

OBITUARY:

Erlend Watson, by Ed Fordham

Reviews

One Party After Another – the Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage, by Michael Crick

Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh (director)

Citizens, by Jon Alexander with Ariane Conrad

Naoroji, pioneer of Indian Nationalism, by Dinyar Patel

Anatomy of a Nation – A History of British Identity in 50 Documents, by Dominic Selwood