Triple lock restored but half a million miss out

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has confirmed that the government will remain committed to the state pension triple lock for the rest of this parliament, following the temporary move to a ‘double lock’ in 2022 because of pandemic distortions.

This means that in April 2023 British state pensioners will once again receive an uplift at the highest of the rise in earnings, price inflation or 2.5%. Due to the huge increase in the cost of living this year, and depending on what this amounts to by September, the increase in April 2023 could be 8% or higher.

It may appear generous but pensioners will still have to cope with inflationary pressures for a whole year while waiting for the increase to take effect. And let’s not forget that the increase they are receiving this year will be less than originally promised by the government in their election manifesto.

Even with the Triple Lock, the fact is that the British state pension is one of the lowest relative to average earnings among the developed countries constituting the OECD.

There is another fallacy that is overlooked even by the unions. Namely the concept of cost of living increases calculated in terms of percentages. For a low earner or pensioner with an annual income of £10,000 an increase of 8% would amount to £800 whereas a person with an income of £100,000 would receive an increase of £8,000! The tax brackets may reduce the disparity a little but it should be obvious that the system simply results in an ever-widening gap in monetary terms between the rich and the poor.

But let’s turn our attention now to the plight of half a million British state pensioners living overseas, but not in designated countries, for whom the Triple Lock has no meaning since they will receive NO INCREASE this or next year. Just as in past or future years unless a gross injustice going back 70 years is seriously addressed. Wherever they live, they are also being severely impacted by inflation.

The plight of a good proportion of them living in Australia or Canada is recognised by their host countries who offer support to compensate for the failure of successive British governments to tackle the issue. This should embarrass a government that shamelessly allows foreign governments to do its job for them.

However, frozen pensioners living in most other countries throughout Asia, Africa and the Americas are left to struggle on their own with no financial support or access to free health and social services. The cost of rectifying their situation would be a fraction of the money recently spent on pandemic relief or the money now being allocated to supporting Ukraine and refugees in general. The latter are all good causes but let’s not forget that most of the British living overseas paid their NI contributions in full.

Many if not most of these ‘frozen’ pensioners have been overseas for over 15 years. By the time of the next general election they should have the right once again to vote. This is a huge opportunity for Lib Dems to capture new voters if we can adopt policies that address the plight of frozen pensioners and the many other issues such as access to the NHS that affect British citizens who reside overseas.

The party that stands up for the rights of these citizens stands to win hundreds of thousands of new votes that will be allocated to their original constituencies around the country.

* Colin Bloodworth is a member of the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .