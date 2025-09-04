4 September 2025 – yesterday’s press releases

Carers UK report: A wake up call for the Government

No formal inspections at largest kids’ psychiatric hospital during cruelty allegations

Carers UK report: A wake up call for the Government

Commenting on the Carers UK report published today, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

These figures are a wake up call for the government. Carers keep are communities and our NHS going, but they have been pushed to breaking point. The report is shocking but not surprising. Not surprising for millions of people caring round the clock because no one else will. Not for the carers going months and years without a break. Not for those of us who, phone call after phone call, form after form, have been ignored and left out in the cold by health services that we should be able to rely on. Carers and our NHS cannot afford more of the same. The government must treat the burden on carers as a national crisis and bring forward plans to guarantee respite care, implement a dedicated carer service in every hospital and fix the broken Carer’s Allowance system without delay.

No formal inspections at largest kids’ psychiatric hospital during cruelty allegations

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has called it an “absolute scandal” that there were no formal inspections at Scotland’s largest psychiatric hospital for children, Skye House, during a period where patient cruelty is alleged to have taken place.

The Scottish Government has now admitted that “there have been no formal inspections of Skye House between 2017 and 2024”.

It comes after the Scottish Government admitted that the Mental Welfare Commission, which visited Skye House on seven occasions, lacks the powers to conduct inspections or audits of services, while the body with the powers to inspect, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, never visited the facility.

In February, a BBC Disclosure documentary uncovered allegations of a culture of cruelty at Skye House between 2017-2024. Former patients describe being excessively medicated and sedated while at the facility and recall nursing staff quickly resorting to force, with some labelling patients as ‘disgusting’ and mocking their suicide attempts. The documentary noted that the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) visited the facility on seven occasions.

Following the airing of the documentary, Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the Scottish Government, asking them to clarify the powers of the MWC.

On their website, The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland (MWC) claim the body “promotes the welfare of individuals with mental illness, learning disability or related conditions. It investigates cases where it appears that there may be ill-treatment, deficiency in care and treatment or improper detention of any such person. Following investigations, it can make and follow up recommendations.”

In her reply, however, the Minister for Mental Wellbeing, Maree Todd, said that representatives of this body “do not carry out inspections or audits of services and they do not have enforcement powers.”

The Minister went on to say that the body with the powers to inspect Skye House is Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS). Healthcare Improvement Scotland, however, never attended the facility during this period. Maree Todd also states that this body, “does not currently regularly inspect children and young people’s mental health services”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: