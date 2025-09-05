Immigration: A Liberal Force for Good in Britain

In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President and Vice President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature (like this one, for Vice President) plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

For too long, the national conversation on immigration has been dominated by fear, misinformation, and division. As Liberal Democrats, we know better. We see immigration not as a problem to be solved, but as a vital, enriching, and profoundly liberal force that has helped shape the Britain we love.

The evidence is clear, and the case is compelling. Immigration isn’t just a part of modern Britain; it’s the very thread that weaves together the tapestry of our nation’s progress and success.

Our NHS: The Beating Heart of a Liberal Nation

The National Health Service is a core Liberal Democrat value. We know that to protect it, we must embrace the talent and dedication of people from all over the world. Walk into any hospital or care home and you will see it for yourself: doctors, nurses, and caregivers from every corner of the globe, working tirelessly to keep us safe. They are not just ‘filling gaps’—they are the backbone of our health service. Their expertise saves lives, their compassion comforts families, and their presence ensures the NHS can continue to be a source of national pride.

Powering Our Economy, Fuelling Our Ambition

Liberals believe in open, dynamic economies where innovation and enterprise thrive. Immigration is a powerful engine for just that. Immigrants are not a drain on our resources; they are a source of immense economic strength. They pay taxes, launch businesses, and create jobs. Research shows time and again that they contribute more in taxes than they take in public services. This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the energy, creativity, and ambition that fuels new companies and keeps our economy moving forward. From a local cafe to a global tech company, immigrant entrepreneurs are a testament to the power of a modern, open Britain.

Enriching Our Culture, Strengthening Our Communities

Diversity is our strength. A Liberal Britain is a diverse one, and our culture has been profoundly enriched by the contributions of people from around the world. From our high streets to our festivals, this influence is visible and delicious! But it’s about more than just food. It’s about the music, art, and traditions that bring communities together and make our towns and cities more vibrant places to live. When we celebrate Diwali, Eid, or Chinese New Year, we aren’t just celebrating a single culture; we are celebrating the multicultural Britain we have built together. This spirit of openness is what makes us truly a global nation.

Building a Smarter, Younger Britain

We know that Britain faces the challenge of an ageing population. The answer isn’t to retreat and close our borders; it’s to welcome the younger workers who can sustain our economy, fund our pensions, and power our public services. This is a common-sense solution.

Furthermore, our universities are a magnet for the world’s brightest students. When these international students come to Britain, they not only enrich our classrooms with new ideas but also contribute significantly to our local economies. Many will go on to work in critical fields like science and technology, while others will become lifelong ambassadors for the UK.

As Liberal Democrats, we stand for an open, compassionate, and prosperous Britain. We know that immigration is not a burden but an incredible asset. It strengthens our economy, enriches our culture, and keeps our public services running. Let’s champion this positive, powerful truth and reject the politics of division. A progressive, global Britain is a diverse Britain.

* Kamran Hussain has successfully been nominated as candidate for party vice-president, responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.