Israel and Palestine: a lasting peace

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been nothing short of horrifying.

Each day, we are confronted with images of devastation, loss of life, and destruction. Innocent Palestinians are perishing, while innocent Israelis are being held as hostages. Anti-war activists in Israel, comprising both Israeli and Palestinian individuals, advocate for a cessation of hostilities. Courageous anti-Hamas residents of Gaza vocally oppose the totalitarian regime that has deprived their region of democratic principles. Liberals and socialists within Israel are urging Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right cabinet to resign and to terminate their ongoing assaults on Palestine.

There have been too many stories of survivors of October 7th, how they were starved, beaten and raped by Hamas terrorists. I have seen too many photos of abandoned Hamas hideouts, where evidence of hoarding UN aid from their fellow Palestinians has become apparent. I have read too many accounts of anti-Gazan Hamas protestors, who are so brave to speak up against a regime that would sooner kill them than engage in dialogue, being kidnapped and “disappearing”. I have seen too many videos of starving Palestinian children begging for food and basic needs, only to be met with violence and death.

Prime Minister Netanyahu leads a regime that is determined to pursue the complete eradication of Palestine. His cabinet, characterised by a predominance of hard-right and far-right politicians, adheres to a variant of Zionism that is deeply anchored in extreme conservatism. His political adversaries, namely the Israeli Labour Party and Yesh Atid, have urged Netanyahu to resign and put an end to what they deem a barbaric conflict. Anti-war activists, who have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv advocating for peace and a two-state solution, have called for the removal of the Netanyahu administration.

My friend and his wife, who has family in Israel, visited a week before the attack on October 7th. Although the photographs he shared with me are his to disclose, he displayed images of a protest in which they both participated, comprising both Palestinians and Israelis who marched through the streets opposing the actions of Netanyahu against Israel’s independent judiciary, and called for equal rights for those Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank, to be the same as the rights of Palestinians living in Israel. Just as the actions of Hamas do not represent all Gazans, the actions of Netanyahu do not represent all Israelis.

A renewed commitment to a just, long-term peace is needed. Such progress can only be achieved when Hamas is removed from governance in Palestine, and the residents of Gaza are liberated from their totalitarian regime. Furthermore, accountability must be pursued for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his administration through appropriate channels, including reprimand by the International Criminal Court, for their actions in both Palestine and Israel. A mutually agreed-upon two-state solution grounded in international law, recognising the democratic rights and existence of a Palestinian state while ensuring the security of Israel from assaults, must be established. This framework should be supported by international governments committed to sustaining this resolution.

It can be done. But we must fight for it.

