ALDC by-election report, 4th September

This week, there was only one-by election, where we were attempting to successfully defend a council seat.

Congratulations to Councillor Matt Fry and the local Liberal Democrat team for holding our seat in Luton with a strong result. Despite a crowded field and the entry of new parties into the race, the team secured a solid 41.3% of the vote, ensuring a Liberal Democrat hold.

Luton BC, Stopsley

Liberal Democrats (Matt Fry): 935 (41.3%, -36.3)

Reform UK: 820 (36.2%, new)

Labour: 251 (11.1%, -11.3)

Conservative: 152 (6.7%, new)

Green Party: 87 (3.8%, new)

Independent: 19 (0.8%, new)

Liberal Democrats HOLD

Turnout: 24.8%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC