Zack Polanski’s first email as Green Leader: not a word about  Climate Change

I’ve known Zack since his days as a Liberal Democrat, so I was curious to read the email he sent out after he was elected leader and how he would present himself in his new role. The email he sent out (text below) was certainly polished. But it focused on bills, childcare, public ownership of water, and taking on Reform. All important issues, but none of them are why people join the Greens. It was remarkable for what it left out: not a single mention of the environment or climate change – the very issues the Green Party exists to champion.

Looking at his statement when he was elected, climate and environment barely feature and his Twitter feed tells the same story: the Green Party has chosen a leader who doesn’t seem especially interested in green issues.

This raises an obvious question for long-standing Green members and supporters. If the Green Party leader won’t put climate and environment front and centre, then what is the Party’s reason for existing? It starts to look less like an environmental movement and more like another version of ‘Your Party’ – right down to the “In solidarity” sign-off.

For those who care passionately about the climate, there is a political home: the Liberal Democrats. Ed Davey has made environmental action a central priority, from investing in renewable energy to protecting nature. The party’s record – and its leader’s repeated focus on these issues – makes clear that tackling the climate crisis is not an afterthought but a core mission.

Those who want a Party which treats the environment as a core priority won’t find it in Zack Polanski’s Greens. They will in Liberal Democrats.

Text of the email

Simon This is it. Our country is crying out for leadership, and it’s an immense privilege to be writing to you as the new leader of the Green Party of England and Wales. While we celebrate this moment, I’m aware of how much work there is ahead of us, for me, and our entire Party. With Reform on the rise, our country is on a dangerous precipice, but we know we have the solutions to the crises we’re facing. Together, we can rise to this moment. For the last 3 years, as Deputy Leader, I have travelled across England & Wales campaigning alongside our talented and dedicated members. I will continue to do so as our next leader, and I look forward to getting more Greens elected. Together, we are working to lower people’s bills, take back control of our water, and make childcare free for every family. But our movement needs you, Simon. Our Party is at record membership, but we need to build a mass movement if we’re to take the fight to Reform. If you’re not yet a Member of the Green Party, join us today. I’ve talked a lot about bold leadership. And I intend to demonstrate it. But leadership isn’t just one person – it’s our whole party, leading the way to a better future. This is our collective moment, and we want you alongside us. Together, we can prove that bold, compassionate leadership isn’t just possible – it’s unstoppable. In solidarity, Zack

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board