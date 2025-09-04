Steve Darling

The Westminster Dog of the Year competition

By | Thu 4th September 2025 - 12:22 pm

It gives me great pride to stand alongside my extraordinary guide dog, Jennie, in this year’s Westminster Dog of the Year competition.

This event is truly one of my favourites on the parliamentary calendar and is an incredible chance to celebrate the truly unique and special bond between MPs and their furry friends, while also shining a spotlight on the vital work the Kennel Club and the Dogs Trust do to promote welfare and responsible ownership. For me, however, my bond with Jennie is more than mere companionship: she is my guide and my independence and has become an important part of my ability to serve my constituents both in Parliament and back home in the Bay.

Jennie has the same joyous and playful spirit that you would expect from any Golden Retriever, but she also demonstrates the life-changing difference that assistance dogs can make for countless numbers of people across the country. Her extraordinary calmness, focus and intelligence represent years of dedication and training to becoming my guide dog. Westminster is by no means an easy place to navigate, with its endless corridors and narrow entrances. Jennie approaches these challenges with a truly astonishing level of judgment, allowing me to easily move around Parliament and navigate even the most complex of situations.

While it is very easy to be swept up in the charming nature of the Westminster Dog of the Year competition, it is important to be reminded of its incredibly important purpose. By bringing so many MP and dog duos together, it draws public attention to serious issues surrounding animal welfare. The competition’s partnership with the Dogs Trust, a charity I have been proud to support in the past, is vital.

It is events like this that give me an opportunity to keep welfare at the forefront of parliamentarians’ minds. I have long campaigned for the rights of all animals and have spoken about this numerous times in parliament, including a recent Westminster Hall debate where I advocated to stop all dog testing in the UK. This competition gives another chance to put a spotlight on these issues and to ensure that dog welfare remains firmly on the political agenda.

By putting Jennie forward for this great honour, I hope to show the difference the dogs like her make every single day. The support Jennie gives me is not a unique story and instead demonstrates the life-changing support which guide dogs give to people across the UK.

Jennie and I are honoured to be representing the Liberal Democrats alongside Will and Toffee at this year’s contest. No matter the result, I am honoured to be a part of this incredible competition that does so much for dogs across the nation.

If you are able to, please do consider voting for Jennie before voting closes on the 10th September. Your support would mean a great deal to me and Jennie and would equally go a long way in recognising the vital work dogs like Jennie do on a daily basis.

* Steve Darling is the Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Jeff
    Ellyott 2nd Sep '25 - 8:21pm: Almost all building construction workers are cheap immigrant cash economy. Even with a generous allowance for hy...
  • Peter Davies
    Make that one press release. The defense anouncement and russian oil are the same thing....
  • Peter Davies
    @David Raw It looks to me like there were only two press releases from our UK press office plus a transcript of Ed's speech in the Commons. There were two Scott...
  • paul barker
    There are two ways to fight better against Farage One -stop talking about the things Farage wants to talk about Two - talk about things Farage does not want t...
  • Fraser
    The last three or four times I have taken on new jobs (as a self employed contractor) I've had to upload a photo of my passport, a photo of my face, utility bil...