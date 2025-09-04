Merlene Emerson

Sir Nick Clegg, the come-back kid!

I was at Nick’s book launch at Union Chapel in Highbury on Tuesday (2 Sep) night and managed to get a chance for a quick catch up at his book signing.  Nick had recently generously donated towards my Mt Fuji climb in aid of the Paddy Ashdown Forum and I had wanted to thank him for that too.

His new and rather timely book is entitled: “How to Save the Internet – The Threat to Global Connection in the Age of AI and Political Conflict”.  Moderated in the style of a fire-side chat by former Telegraph journalist, Kamal Ahmed, Nick advocated against fragmentation of internet.  We are living in an age where google has become a verb, more than a hundred billion messages are sent every day on WhatsApp alone, and the open, borderless internet has become integral to everyone’s lives.

Yet there is this “Power Paradox” – though the internet has empowered individuals and helped small businesses around the world – it has also concentrated power in the hands of a few tech giants.  What became more worrying particularly after Trump’s re-election was seeing an incursion of the likes of Elon Musk into the political sphere, unelected and unaccountable. Nick had put in place an oversight board during his time, since removed at Meta with a much lighter touch.

Currently US has the lead on AI with its huge data pool requiring enormous investments into data centres, investments which British and European companies seem unable to compete in.  But the shock came with the China’s Deep Seek that caught up with a much shorter lead time and smaller outlay.  And the mindset and rhetoric now appear to be similar to the time of the Cold War, of US vs China in the race for domination.

Issues that came up in the audience Q & A ranged from regulation of the internet platforms (like a public utility), to the use of Ed tech, to the unseemly exploitation of resources including water and rare earths.  I had in me a burning question relating to the U-turn made on DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) under Trump 2.0 and potential biases built into the AI algorithms, but was sadly not called.  There was during the course of evening a straw poll in room of “boosters” (pro AI) vs “gloomer” (sceptics).  To my surprise the boosters won by a show of hands!  But perhaps the audience was self-selective.

 

 

* Merlene is a Director of Paddy Ashdown Policy and Research Forum Limited and editor of the PAF’s publications on “The Rise of China” and “The Five Decade Journey of EU-ASEAN Relations”.

