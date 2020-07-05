4-5 July 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

Health Secretary failing to create comprehensive and trace system

Health Secretary failing to create comprehensive test and trace system

Responding to Matt Hancock’s interview on The Andrew Marr Show, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The Health Secretary talks a lot about wanting to protect our NHS, but the best way to protect it is by actually creating a comprehensive Test and Trace system that allows local authorities to keep the virus under control. Ultimately if we want to avoid a second peak that will put untold pressure on our NHS and cost lives, we need a fully functioning Test and Trace system. It is incredibly disappointing that Matt Hancock has failed to commit to properly recognising health and care workers who have made such great sacrifices through the Coronavirus. As we celebrate the birthday of our NHS the Government must address the serious concerns about Test and Trace and give hard working staff the recognition they deserve.

Lib Dems secure cross-party support to protect migrant women in “historic” Domestic Abuse Bill

The Liberal Democrats have hailed as “historic” the Domestic Abuse Bill, which is due to be passed by the House of Commons today [Monday 6th July], while also securing cross-party support for amendments to protect migrant survivors of abuse.

Christine Jardine, the party’s Home Affairs Spokesperson who sat on the Public Bill Committee last month, praised the cross-party pressure that has finally brought the legislation to this point and forced the Government to include children as victims in the new statutory definition of domestic abuse.

Jardine also vowed to continue the Liberal Democrats’ efforts to improve the Bill further. The party has tabled two amendments to protect migrant women who experience domestic abuse: one to grant them leave to remain in the UK and the other to prevent their personal data being shared with the Home Office for immigration enforcement.

Both amendments are backed by cross-party MPs, including Labour’s Harriet Harman, Stella Creasy and Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts, the Greens’ Caroline Lucas and Alliance’s Stephen Farry. The data-sharing amendment is also co-sponsored by Conservative MP Richard Fuller.

Ahead of the debate in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: