Four ways Lib Dem MPs stood up for those with no income

MPs’ inboxes at the moment are flooded with the millions of people who are getting no support at all during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Imagine what that must feel like?

It’s people like self-employed hairdressers, physiotherapists, cleaners, decorators, people who own self-catering holiday homes who have been left with nothing.

Often their income from self employment was not that high anyway so they don’t have any sort of cushion.

After almost 4 months of this, many are at breaking point.

Liberal Democrat MPs have consistently called for more help for people who have been affected like this.

Here are four things that they have done this week:

Ed Davey

Christine Jardine pressed the Prime Minister to introduce a Universal Basic Income

Too many people are not getting any help from the Government. I asked the Prime Minister what he is prepared to do to get people the help they urgently need. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/4T8ZBSkhnu — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) July 1, 2020

There are 3 million people in this country who get no support at the moment because they are self-employed or on contract. Our black, Asian and ethnic minority communities have an unemployment rate that is twice the national average and women are disproportionately affected by covid-19. The Prime Minister said a few minutes ago that he stands ready to help. Will he look at a universal basic income so that these people can get the help that they need now?

Typically the PM brushed off her suggestion, showing how little he cares or understands bout the predicament faced by too many.

Ed Davey called on the Government to scrap changes which would disadvantage contractors as reported by City AM:

Self-employed people face an unprecedented threat to their livelihoods due to the pandemic,” he said. “The Conservative government’s insistence on their IR35 policy risks making the plight of many self-employed people even worse. “Delaying the change to next April will do next to nothing to reduce the impact of Covid-19 which will be felt for months – if not years – to come. This is not the time to add to the burden of the self-employed.

And Jamie Stone is starting a new All Party Parliamentary Group which meets this coming Tuesday and aims to advocate for those who have been excluded:

Great news – I'm setting up an ExcludedUK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) so MPs from all parties can come together to find solutions for those unfairly excluded from Government support Ask your MP to join the Tuesday meeting #ExcludedUK #ForgottenLtd #NewStarterJustice pic.twitter.com/9JbN0jds5c — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) July 2, 2020

Finally, Tim Farron highlighted the plight of people who were directors of limited companies – not huge corporations, just single person operations, sometimes.

For the past three months, directors of small ltd companies, such as hairdressers and taxi drivers, have had no income, having fallen through the cracks of the Government's support schemes. In Parliament this week I urged ministers again not to leave this group of people behind. pic.twitter.com/wXhxP3fuRZ — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 1, 2020

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings