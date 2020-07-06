Our next leader must condemn Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg is one of our most well-known figures. But he has abandoned our principles, and we must now condemn him for it.

Splashed across the news are stories of Facebook defying a boycott aimed at getting them to tighten up on hate speech and information on their platform. And just behind Zuckerberg is our former leader, massaging the facts and spreading his own misinformation in an attempt to ameliorate his boss’s critics.

“Facebook does not profit from hate”, he says. This is an obvious lie – Facebook profits from advertising, and so profits from every piece of content and every interaction with the platform. To have hate on Facebook is to profit from hate on Facebook.

He goes on to say that “We can’t eliminate all hate speech”. This is misdirection – nobody is asking the platform to do this. The boycott is demanding that Facebook makes it harder to promote hate on their platform – and other social media platforms are taking this head-on, instead of attacking the boycott itself.

Of course, his boss has no such qualms. Mark Zuckerberg says that you should “allow as wide an aperture of expression as possible across the internet” – which, in the context of this boycott, means giving space for hate. Mark seemingly baulks at the advertisers’ demands for Accountability, Decency and Support. This is a list of demands that could have been written and passed as our own policy (it clearly demonstrates our values), but yet Mark sees it more fitting to stare down these demands – and cleaning up after him, our old leader.

We’ve been here before – Nick’s disastrous handling of the Coalition (Rose Garden with the Tories, anyone?) has led us to our current quagmire, eviscerating our party to such an extent that we’ve struggled to function since. At that time, people felt sorry for him – a victim of his own optimism, maybe, or of naivety. I suspect now we’re seeing the cold reality.

Regardless: when you are part of an organisation being boycotted until they take down content on White Supremacy, Antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and you fight back against it? You aren’t on our side. Facebook does not simply reflect hatred in our communities – it amplifies it, and gives it a platform to be nurtured and to grow. The old libertarian ideals of the early internet still infect the veins and arteries of the system, and provide ample growth media for fascists and nazis, fuelling the emboldened strides of people that would see us less free.

We must be intolerant of intolerance, and if Nick Clegg still cared about our values then he would not be where he is, and he would not be doing what he is.

Condemn this man.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats and runs the Lib Dem Digital forum.