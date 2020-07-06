6 July 2020 – today’s press releases

The PM blaming care homes for his failure is shameful

Landmark domestic abuse legislation passes House of Commons

The PM blaming care homes for his failure is shameful

Responding to the Prime Minister’s comments today saying that “we discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have,” Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

For weeks Boris Johnson told us he and his ministers had put a protective ring round our care homes. That was a lie and the public knew it. Today he is trying to shift the blame to those who risked their lives caring for our loved ones, ignoring the facts that they had to accept patients from hospital without tests and weren’t allowed proper PPE for weeks. He should be ashamed. From the very beginning of the pandemic, the Liberal Democrats and others were insisting that care homes needed to be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and access to frequent testing but Ministers utterly failed to ensure this happened. To try and claim that care homes were not following procedures properly is an insult to all those who tragically lost loved ones who were in care. There must be a full independent inquiry into the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Not only must the Government learn from the mistakes that have been made so that a crisis in our care homes and communities like this can never happen again – but the Prime Minister and his ministers must take responsibility for them.

Landmark domestic abuse legislation passes House of Commons

Tonight, the Liberal Democrats have hailed the passing of the “landmark” Domestic Abuse Bill. The Liberal Democrats tabled a number of amendments designed to further support survivors of domestic abuse.

Ahead of the Commons debate, the Liberal Democrats had succeeded in pushing the Government to ban alleged domestic abusers from cross-examining survivors in family courts and to properly recognise children as victims of domestic abuse.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine had secured cross-party support for two amendments to protect migrants who experience domestic abuse. Neither was put to a vote, but the Government agreed to introduce a pilot scheme to give more support to migrant survivors, and Christine Jardine secured an assurance from the Minister that they will put a stop to police sharing survivors’ data for immigration purposes.

Following the passage of the Domestic Abuse Bill in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: