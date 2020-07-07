I went to the pub…light the blue touchpaper and stand well back

I figured that last weekend would be a bit crowded in pubs, so I reserved time in my (not-so)busy diary to visit the pub yesterday. Monday is the new Saturday.
All went well. The pub I visited seem to have lots of measures in place, and well-trained staff.
I enjoyed an excellent couple of pints of a local brew (Loddon Brewery’s Citra-Quad, since you ask). I had a meal which was obviously well-familiar with the inside of a microwave but still, as they used to say, “filled a hole”.
So far, so uncontroversial.
….Until I tell you the name of the pub. Wetherspoons.
Cue: H.M Bateman cartoon retrospective: “The man who admitted, in polite company, to going into Wetherspoons”.
Yes, I am well aware of the views of the founder and Chairman. I know what he said about his staff upon lockdown (later U-turned). I know what he said about Covid in pubs (later U-turned with a £12 million package of anti-Covid measures). I know what he said about Brexit – I used to regularly put his leaflets on the floor under his tables.
I go to lots of other pubs and I am a shareholder in a local brewery.
Should I feel guilty about occasionally indulging the urge to use the Wetherspoons app and see a procession of drink and food coming to my table, borne by waiting staff?
If I boycott Wetherspoons, who would suffer the most? The mulleted foghorn or the overworked young waiter who was yesterday repeatedly saying to customers, in a very friendly way:
Can we please stick to the arrows?
Paul, I remember the famous question about David Owen; “Yes, but what was he like as a doctor?” Or something like that. So, as far as Mr Martin is concerned, we could ask; “Yes, but what’s he like as a pub owner?”:It’s a pity he didn’t stick to that line of business instead of branching out into areas slightly more controversial.
I notice the photograph used at the top of the piece contained a (not so) subliminal message. Very clever.
Purely out of interest – what is Citra-Quad like and where is the name from? Lemons?
The brand sounds to me too much like a brand of motorcycle oil, but that could be my regionalist bias.
Obviously I am now going to have to get some to try…
Stick to the Ferryman’s Gold. It’s nectar.
On the news, three pubs have had to close because customers have tested positive for the virus, still too much of the virus in the system to take the risk… looking like the govn has got many things wrong but nothing new there.
A lot of young people got to Wetherspoons, especially in London. The service is quick and they are very, very, cheap compared with the more “acceptable” establishments. In the press the clientele are characterised as Daily Mail readers, but whenever I’ve gone to meet anyone in them they’ve been packed with students, people on shopping trips having lunch and just generally ordinary working people. They’re the Aldi of pub chains, decent products, decent prices, reliable and often better than their more select competition.