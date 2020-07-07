David Warren

A love that dare not speak its name

By | Tue 7th July 2020 - 11:16 am

On a quiet evening recently I watched the 2015 film “Carol” which is set in the 1950s and based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith.

The “Carol” of the title is a wealthy middle aged woman in a marriage that is breaking up, who has a four year-old daughter she adores. On a pre-Christmas shopping trip she meets a young shop assistant, Therese, and they have a connection. Carol’s husband, who she is divorcing, knows that she has had same sex relationships in the past and uses this as part of a custody battle – citing her ‘immoral behaviour’ to secure sole custody of their daughter.

Carol and Therese go on a road trip where they fall in love, not realising that a private detective has been hired to spy on them. Desperate to see her daughter, Carol returns to her husband and agrees to undergo therapy. Ultimately, though, she cannot live a lie and at a meeting with lawyers she concedes custody, at the same time refusing to denounce her relationship with Therese. She does, however, get visitation rights. Carol and Therese are reconciled and can be a couple, most likely a secret one. This is 1950s America.

The world I grew up in was 1970s Britain wasn’t much better. It was a time when gay men were called “Nancy Boys” and laughed about – or worse. Lesbians were talked about in hushed tones and rigid conformity was pretty much expected. It took a long time for things to change, at work I found homophobia was rife. By then in a relationship with an older woman that we both chose to keep secret to avoid ridicule, I later found out from colleagues in my union that they had speculated behind my back that I was a closeted gay man. It wasn’t until the 1990s that I noticed a change. This was, of course, many years after the then Home Secretary Roy Jenkins legislated to remove the threat of prison from men who participated in consensual sex. It did not bring full equality but it was progress. That came many years later as, in her time as a Home Office Minister, Lynne Featherstone oversaw the introduction of same-sex marriage.

So where are we now? Well things have improved greatly but there is still more to be done. We certainly haven’t completely eliminated homophobia from our society and around the world there are still many regimes that discriminate against gay people, some brutally.

Watching the film “Carol” which is, of course, about fictional characters, I was reminded of the terrible persecution that LGBT people suffered in the past and why I am proud to be part of our party. – A party that has, along with its predecessor the Liberal Party, long stood for rights of all people regardless of their sexual orientation.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

