Book review: Diane Reay’s “Miseducation – Inequality, Education and the Working Classes”

I had been seeing a friend and was on my way out when she picked up a book and said – you must read this. I found it a shocking revelation.

Diane Reay published Miseducation Inequality, and the working classes in 2017. The eldest of eight children, her father a miner, she is now an Emeritus Professor at Cambridge and visitor professor at the London School of Economics.

Diane writes that her book is intended to provide an understanding of the working class experience of education together with her sadness and need to make sense of the resulting damage. There is fascinating research, the facts with full details. The book finally comes to a survey by Andy Green on the rise of education systems in England, France and the US, and singles out England as “the most blatant example of the use of schooling by a dominant class to secure control over subordinate group”.

There was that idea from the beginning. The state Education Act of 1870 was due and in 1867 Robert Lowe wrote:

If the lower classes must now be educated they must be educated that they may appreciate and defer to a higher civilisation when they meet it.

And, 150 years on, we now have a decision to pass some of schooling on to family. This is fine, perhaps, for middle classes with better educated parents, able to pay for extra tuition, possibly to give more time to help their children, but not fine for the poor who are now getting poorer, often working extra hours.

Diane writes that with the 1870 Act there emerged three parallel educations: elementary for the working classes, secondary for the middle classes, private for the upper classes. State supported schools became working class schools with very narrow curriculums. Diane quotes Margaret McMillan, writing at the beginning of the 20th century:

…concealed behind legislation…there is…higher nutrition of the favoured few…the balked of the majority. Nothing evens up this gross injustice

During World War II ,the government was a coalition of different parties fighting the war and also preparing for a better country post-war. Carolyn Steedman wrote about her own working class childhood:

…being a child when the state was practically engaged in making children healthy and literate was a support against my own circumstances

Diane writes that after the war the world changed; working classes started to have access to community resources, social housing, National Health, comprehensive schooling, the welfare state. It does not have this atmosphere now. One aims of the tripart education act of 1944 was to deal with working class underachievement. There was to be the 11-plus exam to select the brightest 25% for grammar schools, the rest went into non-selective secondary moderns. There were also to be technical colleges, but not much came of those. However, Diane points out that the application did not follow this ideal. Mary Evans, middle class, in her autobiography wrote:

unless a middle class child could not do the most simple mathematics I suspect the 11-plus was impossible to fail – or to put it another way the 11-plus was almost impossible for working-class children to pass.

The majority of children, therefore went to the secondary schools which felt like being failures amongst failures. And the rare working class child at a grammar school was not supported there in its very different world. Many even left early. In an interview Melvyn Bragg, a grammar school pupil, said:

I think its left me with scars of nervousness that I have still.

The all-ability comprehensives were the next attempt. Tony Blair’s manifesto was “schools will be more socially mixed…..routes to universities and every type of education …very slowly Britain will cease to be the most class ridden country in the world.” But some comprehensives stayed with the grammar school ideas of selection, streaming and setting – plus a habit of putting middle class at the top and working class at the bottom, regardless of equal ability. One of the effects of all this is to make working class children feel that they are failures and that there is an elusiveness in success. England is unique in using testing to control what is taught in schools, to monitor teaching and encourage parents to choose schools by test

results. Academies, as trusts (who are the trustees?) have considerable freedom and are seen to be the solution. But in 2016 the House of Commons Education committee was looking at academy trusts. When Sir Michael Wilshaw, head of Ofsted, was answering, he said:

…we were doing a survey on good well-performing multi-academy trusts – and we were struggling to find them, quite honestly. We have established half a dozen good ones, but there are some very mediocre trusts.

In UNICEF’s report of 2007 on Wellbeing measured by national educational systems, the UK languished near the bottomof the table. In relation to self-harming and risk behaviour, the UK is at the very bottom of rankings by a considerable distance. Only slightly more than 40% found their peers kind and helpful – unlike in most European countries where it was 70%. In 2011, Ipsos MORI research concluded that UK children are less happy and satisfied in their lives because of the “far higher levels of materialism, accompanied by intensive competitiveness and individualism, to be found in UK society.”

Perhaps we should study those other countries. In one study, four out of five of high performing countries taught children in mixed ability classes until they were 15 or 16.

Diane Reay’s book: “Miseducation Inequality, Education and the Working Classes – 21st Century Standpoints” is published by Policy Press.

* Katerina Porter is a member in Chelsea, London. She is a former Vice-Chair of the Chelsea local party.