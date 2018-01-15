Remain and Reform the EU

There is an increasing possibility that Parliament will vote down the Brexit terms and/or there will be a second referendum or even a General Election. It is winnable as people become disenchanted with Brexit. Two years of young people (mostly pro remain) will join the electorate

Going forward with a “much the same” attitude to the EU is not an option. The public have clearly expressed concerns about the EU. Failure to address these concerns will at best appear complacent and at worst a deliberate ignoring of the British electorate.

The current British MEPs have generally been well-meaning plodders but politically incompetent. They’ve received fat salaries for many years and yet none, with the exception of Nigel Farage, have made any significant contributions to the debate around the referendum (either before or since). In fact, throughout our membership of the EU our MEPs have failed to engage their electorate in the decisions being made by the EU.

No wonder the Brexit campaign were able to stir up dissatisfaction and to mislead the general public.

It is clear from the referendum that there is widespread dissatisfaction with the EU as it is. This is not just restricted to the UK but is evident in other EU countries.

A “much the same” approach will not do. It is simply not a credible position to continue to support the EU as it is at present.

Proposing improvements would undermine the Brexiteers. They have complained about the EU for years but have never put forward ideas to improve it.

We suggest there are some steps that could be taken.

Reduce the number of MEPs

One of the problems is that there are simply too many MEPs. Interviews in the media are therefore spread around in the interests of fairness but it means that none of the MEPs appear to be having any impact. This failure means that up-and-coming politicians do not see being an MEP as an exciting opportunity.

MEPs are therefore hidden. Who knows the name of their local or any MEP? This must be the case in most other countries in the EU. There are signs of increasing dissatisfaction.

We should therefore campaign for a significant reduction in the number of MEPs. There are currently 73; around 15-20 would be sufficient.

• It would mean they would get a higher profile and therefore the general public would be much more aware of the issues;

• The higher profile would attract more able politicians;

• It would save money;

• The smaller number of MEPs would be forced concentrate on strategic issues (which are generally welcome) rather than on minutiae (which are generally unwelcome).

Make the MEPs answerable to Parliament

There is very little interaction between Parliament and our MEPs. This means that EU issues are rarely debated in a way that means the general public can see that the MEPs are being held to account.

Better accountability could be achieved by having a parliamentary committee to which the MEPs are ex officio Members.

The MEPs would be invited (or even better, required) to attend. They could then be questioned by MPs to find out why they voted for or against a particular piece of legislation. The MPs could also suggest ways in which forthcoming legislation could be improved.

In this way the MEPs would be seen to be more directly responsible to the people of this country and issues would be raised in a way that it is likely to be reported in the media and so people would have a greater understanding of what is happening.

It would do much to tackle the impression of a democratic deficit in the EU. It is crazy that there is very little linkage between our MPs and our MEPs.

Improve the quality of MEPs

Taken together the above measures would be likely to improve the quality of MEPs. They have hitherto been faceless individuals who have had negligible influence on debate about EU in this country.

Improving the Tone of Debate

The debate about the EU has always been carried out in this country as if the EU is an enemy who has to be defeated. Cameron spoke of “battle lines” and a “fight”.

It is no wonder that the people of this country, having been bombarded with inferences that the EU is an enemy, then voted to leave the EU. Given this history of aggression it is remarkable that virtually half of voters wanted to remain in the EU.

The tone of the debate lowers our standing in the world. We are seen to be narrow-minded and mean-spirited. The tone needs to be changed to one in which discussions are held with “colleagues” or “friends”. Compromises are made. Benefits are proclaimed.

Federalism – A potential Way Forward

The word “federalism” has been misused particularly by those opposed to the EU. Federalism is a thoroughly British concept. Federal organisation is an integral part of many British institutions as can be seen from the Appendix to this paper.

The idea of a federal organisation is that power remains with the constituent parts of an organisation. These parts then decide what powers they want to cede to the central organisation. This means that central organisation is severely restricted in what it can do. This is what is desired by the majority of the British people.

The deliberate misrepresentation of “federalism” has skewed peoples understanding of what could be a better structure of the EU.