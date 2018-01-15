Remain and Reform the EU

There is an increasing possibility that Parliament will vote down the Brexit terms and/or there will be a second referendum or even a General Election. It is winnable as people become disenchanted with Brexit. Two years of young people (mostly pro remain) will join the electorate
Going forward with a “much the same” attitude to the EU is not an option. The public have clearly expressed concerns about the EU. Failure to address these concerns will at best appear complacent and at worst a deliberate ignoring of the British electorate.
The current British MEPs have generally been well-meaning plodders but politically incompetent. They’ve received fat salaries for many years and yet none, with the exception of Nigel Farage, have made any significant contributions to the debate around the referendum (either before or since). In fact, throughout our membership of the EU our MEPs have failed to engage their electorate in the decisions being made by the EU.
No wonder the Brexit campaign were able to stir up dissatisfaction and to mislead the general public.
It is clear from the referendum that there is widespread dissatisfaction with the EU as it is. This is not just restricted to the UK but is evident in other EU countries.
A “much the same” approach will not do. It is simply not a credible position to continue to support the EU as it is at present.
Proposing improvements would undermine the Brexiteers. They have complained about the EU for years but have never put forward ideas to improve it.
We suggest there are some steps that could be taken.
Reduce the number of MEPs
One of the problems is that there are simply too many MEPs. Interviews in the media are therefore spread around in the interests of fairness but it means that none of the MEPs appear to be having any impact. This failure means that up-and-coming politicians do not see being an MEP as an exciting opportunity.
MEPs are therefore hidden. Who knows the name of their local or any MEP? This must be the case in most other countries in the EU. There are signs of increasing dissatisfaction.
We should therefore campaign for a significant reduction in the number of MEPs. There are currently 73; around 15-20 would be sufficient.
• It would mean they would get a higher profile and therefore the general public would be much more aware of the issues;
• The higher profile would attract more able politicians;
• It would save money;
• The smaller number of MEPs would be forced concentrate on strategic issues (which are generally welcome) rather than on minutiae (which are generally unwelcome).
Make the MEPs answerable to Parliament
There is very little interaction between Parliament and our MEPs. This means that EU issues are rarely debated in a way that means the general public can see that the MEPs are being held to account.
Better accountability could be achieved by having a parliamentary committee to which the MEPs are ex officio Members.
The MEPs would be invited (or even better, required) to attend. They could then be questioned by MPs to find out why they voted for or against a particular piece of legislation. The MPs could also suggest ways in which forthcoming legislation could be improved.
In this way the MEPs would be seen to be more directly responsible to the people of this country and issues would be raised in a way that it is likely to be reported in the media and so people would have a greater understanding of what is happening.
It would do much to tackle the impression of a democratic deficit in the EU. It is crazy that there is very little linkage between our MPs and our MEPs.
Improve the quality of MEPs
Taken together the above measures would be likely to improve the quality of MEPs. They have hitherto been faceless individuals who have had negligible influence on debate about EU in this country.
Improving the Tone of Debate
The debate about the EU has always been carried out in this country as if the EU is an enemy who has to be defeated. Cameron spoke of “battle lines” and a “fight”.
It is no wonder that the people of this country, having been bombarded with inferences that the EU is an enemy, then voted to leave the EU. Given this history of aggression it is remarkable that virtually half of voters wanted to remain in the EU.
The tone of the debate lowers our standing in the world. We are seen to be narrow-minded and mean-spirited. The tone needs to be changed to one in which discussions are held with “colleagues” or “friends”. Compromises are made. Benefits are proclaimed.
Federalism – A potential Way Forward
The word “federalism” has been misused particularly by those opposed to the EU. Federalism is a thoroughly British concept. Federal organisation is an integral part of many British institutions as can be seen from the Appendix to this paper.
The idea of a federal organisation is that power remains with the constituent parts of an organisation. These parts then decide what powers they want to cede to the central organisation. This means that central organisation is severely restricted in what it can do. This is what is desired by the majority of the British people.
The deliberate misrepresentation of “federalism” has skewed peoples understanding of what could be a better structure of the EU.
Talk about number of MEPs will only interest politics students. To the average man and woman in the street the ONLY real issue is freedom of movement. Unless you get MAJOR reform on this then we are leaving.
Martin Clarke is right the issue is unbalanced freedom of movement: until that is addressed the chances of exiting Brexit are as near to zero as makes no odds.
In any case a better suggestion would be to abolish the current EU Parliament and if necessary replace it with MPs fom the national parliaments to meet 2 or 3 times a year. That way the MPs selected would be answerable to their colleagues in our Parliament and indirectly to the electorate.
On federalism and at the risk of being controversial what about the Southern States of the U.S. who seceded sovereignty to the U.S. federal government and then in 1860 voted democratically (albeit on a restricted franchise) to leave the U.S. only to be told at the point of a gun that they in fact had no right to do any such thing.
The country is overburdened with politicians of various ilks, far too intrusive laws (made to justify their existence) and a purely parasitical layer of commissioners, junk committees, etc… so when the country has the opportunity to get rid of one layer of politicians (MEPs), guess what, they vote to do so. But agree, unless something is done on freedom of movement it will make a mockery of the last referendum.
Had the EU been willing to consider reform before I don’t think we would be where we are today. If other states follow our example – and I wouldn’t rule that out completely – they might wise up.
I don’t think the problem lies with the MEPs but rather the direction of travel of the present set up. I agree with Martin Clarke. Let’s start by looking at ‘Freedom of Movement’. Why not call it ‘Free Movement of Labour’ and introduce legislation that stipulates that you have to have a job to go to BEFORE you are allowed to move from one member state to another? If you lose that job then you have a specific time to find a new one; otherwise you must return to your country of origin (that might already be the case).
No, no, no – the author of the post above is doing the same thing all over again.
What is actually happening is that a small group of people have decided that we need an EU construct (especially an EU parliament) and then try to tweak it to be acceptable to the UK electorate – it’s a top down imposition.
Nobody denies that we need some sort of body to set standards and safeguards, but do we need a quasi government.
And if we are going to have this quasi government imposed upon us, we will require REAL democracy – and numerous treaties have been imposed upon the people with no mandate from the people.
And that is the EU’s basic contradiction – national democracy must be subservient to EU treaty law, or it won’t work.
Overriding national democracy only alienates people and deters them from seeing politics as a way of addressing their needs.
Why do we have to have some sort of federation – why not just a community of equals, with nations’ peoples choosing to decide which path they wish to follow, and how?
I voted in 1975 to stay in a common market – why have we suddenly arrived at EU flag, anthem, defence force, Foreign Office etc.?
Quite right, ‘wg’ (not, William Gladstone, I assume?). So did I in 1975. However, there was a lot about unltimately ‘pooling sovereignity’, whatever that meant. But, back then, the world, and Europe in particular (half of which was behind the Iron Curtain) was staring down the barrel of a nuclear gun.
Back in the 1950s the EU founding fathers (and they were predominantly male) really were worried about war and tweeked their plans accordingly. Well, we’ve moved on since then but, rather like that antiquated US Constitution that people so rave about, the present set up is just not fit for purpose anymore. If the Remain campaign had emphasised this at the time we might not be where we are now.
Rob Wheway | Mon 15th January 2018 – 8:14 am: Please look at the most recent election results. We have one Lib Dem MEP, and yes, I do know her name, Catherine Bearder. I met her campaigning in a target seat in 2014 and 2015.
Fewer MEPs would reduce the representation of minorities. Caroline Lucas (Green) was a southeast MEP and still works to dispel some of the fake news the leavers put out.
One might have expected Tory Daniel Hannon to switch to Westminster in 2017, but he did not.
Reducing the number of MEPs is only relevant if the UK stays in the EU. Otherwise we would not be standing in the next elections for the European parliament.
I’m perplexed why anyone still thinks that the EU is in any way reform-able. Surely most can see by now, that the event that ‘baked the cake’, of an inevitable U.S.E, was the creation of the Euro currency?
Since the Euro, the only reform now possible, is for power, sovereignty, money printing and tax management to head towards the centre of the EU, not away from it.
Nineteen of the EU 27, have no choice but to submit themselves and their sovereignty to a U.S.E. What the rest do is their business, but the UK has already decided that it wants none of that ‘ever closer union’ nonsense.
A trading relationship back in 1975 is one thing, but we were never asked whether we were happy to be re-designated as fictional ‘EU citizens’, of a fictional, ‘EU country’.
Thankfully in about 438 days, we become British citizens again, whereupon anything with EU in its title or description becomes ‘optional’, having no statutory legal (or even transitional!), obligation on me, as a British citizen.
The LD position has always been for a Britain “At the Heart of Europe” – pulling our weight & full of ideas. The actual British position though has usually been thay of the sulky teenager sitting at the back of the class, going along with things without ever suggesting an alternative then grumbling to their mates after class.
When we overturn Brexit we are going to have to be very careful as a Country, we will have pissed off everybody else, our friends even more than those who werent sympathetic to begin with. Future British Governments should be enthusiastic without being pushy, whatever Political Capital previous Regimes had built up will all have been wasted.
The article in any case misunderstands what Brexiteers want, their only interest in Europe was to act as sabatoeurs, offering to change The EU wont win over any of its opponents, just strengthen their prejudices.
@paulbarker – unfortunately the Lib Dems have no idea what responsibilities they have for wanting to be `in the heart of Europe`. Incidentally Europe isn’t the same as the EU.
For example when did the Lib Dems lobby Verhofstadt or anyone else with influence about reforms on migration to keep Britain in the EU? When did the Lib Dems ever do anything for those with nothing? Where are the radical innovative ideas to lift people up? Perhaps if you focussed on those things instead of banging on about Brexit people might see that there was a chance.
The real issue is that the Lib Dems (nationally) are now the voice of the `anywheres` rather than trying to be the voice of the `somewheres`. There are now two types of political ideology – those that want an Osbornite type of economic policy where more globalism and migration is always seen as good while the other is where they want the power of first world economy to ensure globalism is controlled and that we are its master not its servant. That means delearning no borders assumptions and having a vision for the economy that unites everybody.
Just saying that `you don’t want walls` isn’t the same as giving everyone a stake in the capitalist economy.
There is an unwelcome trend in UK politics, echoed by some in this stream, to say that we have too many politicians. This is a clear misunderstanding of the role of politics in society. Politicians are elected to take decisions on behalf of their electorates, who have no time to deal with the many political issues of the day. It is not a sinecure. When I was a councillor I had to give as much if not more time than I gave to my paid full time employment. So maybe forty plus hours a week. It is hard work and you get no thanks for it, just constant attacks and denigration.
Politicians do a valuable job and to decrease their number in this seemingly arbitrary way means that the burden would become intolerable.
That MEPs get little publicity is all part of the deliberate plan to ignore the EU, never give it credit for anything and only to attack it, often for things it has nothing to do with. Our own party, supposedly pro EU, used to refuse to say anything about it in leaflets, because it was seen as toxic, instead of doing what we should have done (and some of us did) and pointing out just how much the EU was doing for the UK and its communities.
Yes, the EU needs reform. But cutting the number of MEPs is not the way to do it.
MEPs are answerable to their electorates, not Parliament, which is answerable to its different electorate. A smaller EU parliament would not be able to deal with scrutiny of the commission, nor deal with the legislative process.
Root and branch review of who does what is needed with power held at the lowest possible level, but some things are better done at a European level. Stopping the farce of having a second seat in Strasburg would save much time and money.
But above all we need a thorough educational programme to ensure that everyone knows who does what in the EU, which it is clear from some of the posts in this thread is woefully lacking.
The many references to Freedom of movement in this thread show how little people understand it.
To read some of the comments one might suppose that it is only people from those pesky countries across the channel that can come to the UK. There are of course well over a million UK citizens living and working right across the European Union. Ending free movement won’t just affect other EU citizens but a large number of Brits too.
In any event, free movement is not an unqualified right. Most countries, apart from the UK, use the accepted rules to limit the time people can remain in another EU state unless the people concerned have jobs. Nor is their an unqualified access to benefits. Again EU rules allow this to be subject to time periods, either to qualify to get benefits or to stop getting them.
For reasons unknown to me, no British government has used these rules, which would largely answer the many questions raised about Freedom Of Movement.
If you must continue to support Brexit, at least do it on the facts. For far too long ‘facts’ have been made up and then used to bash the EU.
No, Mr Taylor, not too many politicians; rather too many useless ones!
You are correct Rob Wheway the only way we can realistically stay in the EU is if it is reformed, but you have not identified the two issues that need addressing.
The first one as many others have pointed out is the free movement of people. The EU must give up its current concept of the free movement of people and replace it with financial assistance to bring up the poorest regions up to the same level as the richest regions and so end economic migration across the EU. Once a person is no better off working in Lithuania than the UK then the EU can restore the free movement of labour. The EU could allow people to live in any EU country, but they should only be entitled to benefits of their home country and their right to work should be controlled.
How to manage the demand for labour and skills across the EU will not be easy. It will have to combine taxing the employment of non-home country employees and using some of this money to train people to do the role and some of the money to provide these types of jobs in the EU country the employees are from. There will also have to be greater transfers of money from the richer regions to the poorer regions and the encouragement of investment in the poorer regions with financial incentives.
I don’t think our party will embrace this reform and it would be a hard sell to the UK public and the EU leadership. However, I think it is time we made the effort if we wish to stay in the EU.
The second one is not the size of the EU Parliament but the role of the EU Parliament itself and the lack of a clear role for the member nation Parliaments. By all means allow the EU Parliament to amend proposed laws, but also ensure that before coming into force into an EU member its Parliament has to pass the law as well. There could even be a few laws which could come into effect once 75% of the Parliaments of the EU member nations and the national Parliaments covering over 75% of the EU population have passed them. With one reform we will have taken back control.
The other reform needed for the EU to work is reform of the Euro by the abolishing of the Stability and Growth Pact and getting the agreement of all EU member nations that the priority of the EU and all EU member nations and the European Central Bank is to achieve full employment across the whole of the EU and that controlling inflation needs to take a back seat.
“Make the MEPs answerable to Parliament” No, no, no!!! MEPs *are* a parliament. They are answerable to the electorate. Why do they need to be answerable to national parliaments? This suggestion would undermine the EU separation of powers, and EU parliamentary sovereignty. Also MEPs do not act as national delegations, but instead in party blocs, broadly speaking based around ideology. They hardly ever vote en bloc by nationality. Making them “answerable to Parliament” implies MEPs are subservient to the nation states, and thus that UK MEPs are expected to take a coherent “British” line, regardless of party.
EU democracy is an oxymoron. The Council of ministers is the only reasonably part but the system of horsetrading does not make for good decision making. The disconnect between MEPs and the electorate is total. Most voters have no idea about the identity and function of their MEP and care even less.
The unelected Commission has no place in a democracy. The three strands of EU governance make matters worse by engaging in an endless power struggle.Tinkering around the edges of this mess is not going to achieve anything.
I just don’t understand the Lib Dem position with respect to the EU. The party likes to think it stands for empowering people by devolving power to the lowest practical level yet, in practice, when it comes to the EU it has invariably supported the status quo’s centralising project of ‘ever greater union’ with just the occasional perfunctory nod towards the need to reform the CAP or fisheries.
It has been claimed (and not denied) that, over at least two euro-election cycles prospective MEPs were instructed by party HQ to avoid talking about EU matters as far as possible – which was certainly the impression I got as a voter. Who did they think they worked for – the voters or the party bosses? It’s no surprise that all but one lost their seats.
It is, to put it mildly, a bit late in the day but reform is essential and urgent. For my money the thrust must be towards ending the ‘ever greater union’ and towards devolution where appropriate.
Of course, what is ‘appropriate’ is an ever-shifting and politically-determined judgement call. My view is that the EU should have powers to do only those things where it has the overwhelming and continuing support of both member countries and the total EU population. So, if, say, four or more countries representing, say, 15% or more of the EU population were to vote that the EU should lose certain powers (for example to run the CAP or fisheries or something more specific like inshore fisheries) then those powers would be ‘repatriated’ to member countries.
Any such scheme would, of course be fiercely resisted by the establishment but, if introduced, would discipline the EU to be much more responsive to public sentiment. That could only be a good thing and would at long last reconcile the Lib Dem’s professed desire for devolution with the advantages of some limited pan-European policy coordination.
You may not be aware, Rob, that there was extensive discussion of possibilities of reform and development of EU governance in the comments on a recent article, A Happy New Year for Liberal Democrats? posted here on January 5. On the question of MEPs, it was not suggested that they should be fewer in number (which would necessarily mean that each one was elected by an even larger number of voters), but making them answerable to Parliament as you suggest was considered at some length.
My own eventual suggestion (as author of the article, pulling ideas together), was that the UK Government should include a powerful Minister for Europe with a large department charged with keeping track of EU legislative development and directives, and that our MEPs should be expected to provide regular information on their own work and comment on developments. There should indeed as you suggest and I had earlier proposed (January 7, 6.02 pm) be a Parliamentary committee to receive and discuss their reports, which the Minister would be required to attend. I also asked that our MEPs should be required to make regular reports on line to some scrutiny body in their own region, which should include the local MPs, in order to increase their democratic accountability to their voters, and arouse public interest in their activities.
There is one other MEP who is campaigning hard for Remain: Richard Corbett. See http://www.richardcorbett.org.uk. It is a pity he is not a LibDem, but the Leader of the Labour Members in the European Parliament.
Several people have expressed concern about the objective of ever closer union, as did David Cameron in his famous “reform of the EU” fiasco. There are two main mechanisms for increasing integration. One is by treaty and the other is through the single market. The second route is not obvious and is often not understood.
At the time of Cameron’s failed negotiation with the Council of Ministers, Tusk wrote to his Ministers that whatever reassurances were given to Cameron about limiting ever closer union, the process of integration via competences would continue as normal.
Those who have never heard of EU competences should google the phrase. If anyone asks, I shall be pleased to try to explain them in a few sentences (as a challenge.)
Reforming the UK might be rather more to the point.
The entire history of the UK’s relationship with Europe has been more a failure of UK institutions and political environment than the EU’s nor anything else in Europe.
@ Martin
That is because in treaty after treaty, UK sovereignty was signed away whilst denying any opportunity to the people to vote for or against. Clegg promised to veto Cameron’s referendum if he got the chance. Lib Dems should be ashamed.
It is not surprising that the electorate voted to leave when after four decades it finally got a chance to register its opinion on major changes to the balance of power.