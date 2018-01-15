Welcome to my day: 15 January 2018 – more experiments in moderation?

So, I find myself splashing about in the turbulent waters of Liberal Democrat Voice again on another Monday morning. At least this week, the waters aren’t frozen, as I’m back in the country after two weeks in the United States.

On the moderation front, we’re still in mid-experiment as I understand it, so do bear with us. I do find myself wondering whether or not moderation should be more transparent. For example, comments could be edited to take out the off-topic, discourteous or simply rude bits, with some explanation of why. It might be a lot of work though, and it does require a thick skin…

So, what have we got for you today?

We start with some proposals for reform of the European Union, courtesy of Rob Wheway, a name which might be familiar to some of our older readers, but also to devotees of Lord Bonkers.

There is also coverage of last week’s Government defeat on an amendment to the Data Protection Bill requiring the establishment of part 2 of the Leveson Inquiry. And yes, I didn’t pick it up when previewing last week’s events in the Lords…

Nick Hopkinson gives us his thoughts on what is needed to fight and win a second/third referendum, and later on in the afternoon, our very own MP for Bath, Wera Hobhouse, writes on the democratic principles that underpin the call for another referendum.

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 15th Jan '18 - 9:15am

    Mark,

    You’d be welcome to use any of my recently rejected contributions as examples of the sort of comments which are no longer welcome. Whatever else I may be accused of I’m never accused of any personal discourtesy, so I would be interested to know why I’m now starting to be treated as PNG.

    You’ve said that it is acceptable to offer a non-party-line view. I’m starting to wonder about that!

    I don’t know why I’m bothering to write this! If recent previous experience is anything to go by, it won’t get through 🙂

