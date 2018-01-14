Caron Lindsay

William Wallace of Saltaire on singing at the Coronation

By | Sun 14th January 2018 - 9:46 pm

You think you know everything there is to know about our parliamentarians’ backgrounds and then, all of a sudden, you find out something new.

That happened to me tonight as I watched the BBC1 programme about The Coronation. For me, the big “wow” moment wasn’t watching the Queen chatting away about her big day, or her obvious fascination with her crowns. It was when they showed 4 former choristers who sang on that day that I thought – that looks like William Wallace, our Peer and regular LDV contributor. Keeley Hawes, narrating, then said their names, and one of them was William Wallace. He was on the front row. He was a pupil at the Westminster Abbey Choir School.

Wikipedia provided the final confirmation. And the wonders of the internet also told me that he had spoken to ITV about the experience back in 2015 when the Queen became the longest-reigning monarch. 

You can watch tonight’s programme here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • John Marriott 14th Jan '18 - 10:11pm

    Is it a case of singing from the same hymn sheet? Not the normal Lib Dem thing to do!

