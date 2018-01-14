Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #502

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 502nd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (7-13 January, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Unsurprisingly, the subject of Tim Farron and his interview on Wednesday dominates.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Two points about Tim Farron and Christianity byJonathan Calder on Liberal England .

Jonathan say that Tim’s arguments don’t represent the entire Christian faith.

2. First polling straws in the wind of 2018 are promising for Lib Dems by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

9%. That’s a good sign. Good news for our stance on a referendum on the Brexit deal, too.

3. A few words on Tim Farron by Andrew Brown on The Widow’s World.

“A period of quiet is well overdue.”

4. Farron might regret saying gay sex is not a sin. I never will by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

“Tim should know that many of those who take a completely different view to his are Christians, and for him to deny this is unacceptable.”

5. Re: Tim Farron (again)… by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.

Jennie was so angry she shifted 35 tonnes in the gym.

6. What, exactly, is no platforming? by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

Helen looks at the ways in which this issue is derailed.

7. Farron’s worst qualities came from his faith, but so did his best by Chris Key on Politics.co.uk.

A balanced piece looking at how Tim’s faith had its positives – driving his campaigning on social justice and refugees.

8. This is why Labour is really against a second EU referendum by Nick Tyrone on Nick.Tyrone.com.

They’d have to take a stand. And that means making their minds up.

9. Trump mistakes American Embassy for a retail store by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Trump’s decision not to visit London shows profound ignorance of politics and history, argues Jane.

10. Strange obsessions by Jen Yockney on Either/And.

Jen’s commentary on the stooshie in her area when a school decided to stop using gendered titles.

11. We will not be silenced by legal threats by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

A shocking tale of a Council’s attempt to silence a Councillor.

12. Berated for being Labour by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

An experience on the campaign trail shows that people in Sunderland are fed up with Labour.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings