Vince Cable on Carillion: Shareholders are going to have to take a hit

By | Sun 14th January 2018 - 4:39 pm

Vince has been speaking about the Carillion crisis. The FT reports:

The Lib Dem leader’s intervention suggests the crisis at Carillion is about to become highly political; Sir Vince claimed last November that the government was “feeding” contracts to the company to try to keep it alive.

On Friday lenders to Carillion dismissed the company’s rescue plan and urged Downing Street to intervene.

But ministers will face fierce political criticism if they have to bailout a company which continued to receive major public contracts — including on the HS2 high speed rail line — after it issued a profit warning last July.

The government would also have to comply with EU state aid rules, but Sir Vince said that in the first instance the private sector should take a hit.

“The shareholders of the company are going to have to take a loss,” he told the BBC. “The creditors, the big banks who hold most of this debt, will have to write off some of it, perhaps replace some of it with shares.” 

You can watch his BBC interview here.

He’d earlier said on Twitter:

One Comment

  • John Marriott 14th Jan '18 - 5:27pm

    I believe that Carillion is massively involved in HS2. Perhaps now is the time to pull the plug on this ill conceived vanity project and spend the funds on upgrading other lines. The only NEW line we really need is a high speed link up north. I think it’s called HS3.

