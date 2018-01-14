Nick Hopkinson

How we could exit from Brexit – a detailed plan

Sun 14th January 2018

It seems like every day I’m having conversations with people who aren’t involved in politics who are resigned to the idea that we’re stuck with leaving the European Union.

When I tell them that we aren’t, and that the dangerous folly of Brexit could be stopped, they get very interested indeed.

I can’t be alone in that.

Just before Christmas, Parliament debated the Liberal Democrat amendment on a referendum on the final deal. To go along with that, the party published a timetable of how that could happen.

April 2018: Royal Assent given to the EU Withdrawal Bill

April 2018: Government introduces a Referendum on the Deal Bill, in line with the stipulations set out in the amendment:

May 2018: Royal Assent given to Referendum on the Deal Bill

September 2018: 12 week referendum campaign begins, with vote scheduled for early December. (European Parliament will also have a vote in this time and European Council must approve the deal)

December 2018: Referendum concluded, and Parliamentary vote held. In the case of a vote to remain in the EU, Article 50 would be withdrawn (Lord Kerr, author of Article 50 has stated this is a possibility).

Vince said at the time:

This potential timeline to a public vote shows Brexit is not a done deal – it can be stopped, but only with the approval of the British public.

Support is growing for a public vote on whatever botched Brexit deal the Conservatives manage to get from the EU.

It’s time the Conservatives – and the Labour leadership – listened.

Ultimately, the Liberal Democrats don’t believe the government can negotiate any deal which is better than the one we currently have as a member of the EU.

That is why we will campaign to remain in the EU in any future referendum.

The EU Withdrawal Bill can still be amended by the House of Lords, so that option is still live.

Also share with people that the author of Article 50 is very clear that we can revoke it. 

At any stage we can change our minds if we want to, and if we did we know that our partners would actually be very pleased indeed.

However, there are a number of different scenarios in which we could stop Brexit. That’s why people like Nigel Farage and even David Davis have suggested that it may not be a done deal. They’re obviously trying to galvanise their own side into outrage, but we should be doing more to galvanise our side into positive action.

There are serious issues over devolved powers and the consent of the devolved administrations to the EU Withdrawal Bill. If the Scottish Parliament votes against it, as is quite likely, there is a serious constitutional issue to deal with.

Public opinion is also growing in favour of some sort of final say on the deal. As the shape of the deal and its inherent uncertainties become clearer, people may demand that the process is at least halted. Ahead of that final parliamentary vote, it will be very important to ensure that MPs understand how strongly their constituents are feeling.

So, if you come across resigned Remainers, give them hope and optimism that we can get ourselves out of this mess, but we’ll need their help to do it.

* Nick Hopkinson is chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group (LDEG) and former Director, Wilton Park, Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

2 Comments

  • YellowSubmarine 14th Jan '18 - 4:55pm

    #1 Early December ? A national referendum blotting out part of the Christmas party season, chilling the Christmas retail build up and in the very darkest and coldest time of the year ? They’ll be an emotional backlash which will call Remainers Grinches who wanted to dampen turnout. #2 What happens if the ” deal ” isn’t done in time ? What happens if the government or European Parliament or EUCO just won’t play ball ? #3 Only the ECJ can definitively interpret the Treaties and they haven’t ruled on A50. Nobody knows if it’s revocable or not. #4 Your confusing ” the deal ” with ” the deals “. Your time table assumes the full package is going to be ready by autumn. It’s not. If all goes to plan the A50 agreement plus a standstill transition will be but noone now thinks End State is going to be ready before we leave. You haven’t grasped that End State will be determined AFTER we leave under May’s timetable.

