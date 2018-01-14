Lib Dem Job Watch: Could you work in the party’s press or digital teams?

If you fancy a job with the party’s media and digital teams, you’ll have to act quickly as the deadlines are very soon.

There are three jobs in the party’s press team that close at 12 noon tomorrow.

The party is looking for a Head of Media, to lead the team with the aim:

to promote the Liberal Democrats and the Party leader Vince Cable in regional and national media. You and your team will be expected to secure daily coverage in a diverse range of national and regional print, broadcast and online news media, and you will collaborate with the Head of Digital Communications, to support the creation of content for the party’s digital channels.

There’s also a vacancy for a Senior Media Officer:

This role will take a particular lead on maintaining and developing a strong regional media presence, alongside generating proactive stories and features for press and online media. Close cooperation with the rest of the media team will be essential in supporting the teams’ work, as well as day to day collaboration with the Digital Communications team.

And for a Press and Digital Officer

The role will involve working with the rest of the small, but effective, media team to generate proactive news story ideas, respond to emerging events and create digital content for use by the Press Office, and Digital Communications team.

These vacancies have arisen because of the departures of Phil Reilly as Director of Communications the promotion of Sam Barratt to fill his role, and the departures of Paul Haydon and Jasper Gerard who are off to pastures new. We wish all of them all the best in their new roles.

It’s good to see the close collaboration between press and digital. The ability to get our message out across mainstream and social media platforms quickly is vital.

With that in mind, the party is seeking a new Head of Digital Communications:

The successful applicant will be optimistic, and confident driving forward a creative agenda that builds on our existing digital presence whilst aiming to set the new standard in how UK political parties engage and mobilise communities online. Part of this will be devising ways to support the voluntary party in maximising their digital communications efforts – decentralising the digital communications opportunities within the party.

The closing date for that one is 12 noon a week on Monday.

Other jobs on offer include a Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer with ALDC:

You will have the experience and enthusiasm to help us grow our income from various sources, with the biggest potential in major donor and membership fundraising. You will have some experience in fundraising or income generation. You will be a ‘people person’ who can help build relationships with potential donors and sponsors.

Berwick on Tweed is a gorgeous place so if you fancy working there as Lib Dem constituency organiser, get your application in by Friday:

You will be required to develop and implement a campaign strategy to win back key wards in the constituency in 2021 and regain our Parliamentary seat. This is an exciting opportunity to work with an enthusiastic local team as well as developing and expanding our volunteer base. You will assist local wards and teams with development, membership recruitment, organisation, information and literature support. You will support the design of literature as well as supporting effective communication across the constituency.

More information about these jobs and details of how to apply can be found here.

Christine Jardine MP is looking for a Senior Parliamentary Assistant/Office Manager.

advise the MP on policy issues

• Analyse, evaluate and interpret data to ensure the MP is accurately informed on key issues

• Deal with complex queries and complaints on the MPs’ behalf, including drafting and signing letters

• Ensure office is fully equipped

• Lead on projects as required

• Liaise with groups/personnel at Westminster, within the constituency and the general public on the Member’s behalf as necessary

• Manage the office team, ensuring accurate personnel records are kept and notifying IPSA of contractual changes as necessary

• Overall management of the Member’s diary commitments, delegating tasks to others as appropriate

• Prepare and present results for the purposes of briefing notes for committees, parliamentary questions, articles and press releases

• Responsibility for managing all aspects of the budget, keeping the Member informed of all relevant financial matters

• Undertake research on complex and/or difficult subjects

• Undertake supervisory responsibility as required

More information available here.