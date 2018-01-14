Caron Lindsay

What do you think of the revamped Members’ area of party website?

By | Sun 14th January 2018 - 12:15 pm

The digital geniuses at Party HQ have been giving a New Year Spring clean to the Members’ Area of the party website.

If you’ve never had a wander around there, why not make yourself a cup fo tea and go and have a wee look.

There’s all sorts of information there. For a start, I realised how outdated my profile was and changed it.

The site is organised into sections for conference, policy, campaigning and training, If you’re interested in what’s going on in the party, you can find committee reports there.

The training section is brilliant, with all sorts of webinars and training presentations. The old OSKAR (Online Skills and Resources) is becoming Lib Dem Learning, which makes a lot more sense and there will be a whole load more information there in the months ahead.

Anyone who has any access to any party data needs to keep an eye on their new responsibilities under GDPR, the General Data Protection Regulations. There’s some very important information that every single local party executive will need to read and act upon in the next few weeks which you can find here. 

I am nitpicking here, because I generally think the site is constructed in a sensible way but one  change I’d like to see is more prominence for party organisations like Lib Dem Women, LGBT+ Lib Dems and ALDC. We know that people are more likely to stay with us if they are engaged in one of these SAOs as they are known, so it would make sense to have a direct link on the front page of the site to the SAO page. At the moment, you have to go hunting for it.

What do you think? What would you like to see included and is there anything that could be done to improve accessibility?

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

