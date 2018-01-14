Vince, Christine, Jo and Layla marked out as politicians to watch in 2018

Over at HITC, Richard Wood has produced a list of politicians to watch this year.

Vince Cable, Layla Moran and Christine Jardine get mentions:

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has failed to make much of an impact this year. But with the Brexit drum beating louder than ever before, and the UK just one year away from exiting the EU, Brexit anxiety will likely increase, thus resulting in Cable rising to prominence. Cable and his party will likely capitalise on remain sentiment, but can he expand on that and turn the Liberal Democrats into more than just the anti-Brexit party?

Keep an eye on this one.

And to counteract the coalition “baggage”

Due to Cable’s strong association with the coalition, the party will likely promote its other MPs alongside their leader. The former coalition minister, now deputy Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson will likely get increased air-time, but so to will the likes of Layla Moran and Christine Jardine, confident individuals that could provide the breath of fresh air the party desperately needs.

Not bad that a third of our MPs get a mention. We may be small in number, but we are making an impact.

