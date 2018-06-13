Artificial Intelligence and Liberty

Last year a computer program used by a US court for risk assessment was biased against African/Caribbean prisoners. The program was much more prone to label these defendants to re-offend. Again in 2016 Microsoft released its Chatbot Tay in Twitter to engage in conversation. In less than a day Chatboy Tay began uttering racist and sexist comments. Facebook last year experimented by allowing two AIs to interact freely. They had to shut them down as they very quickly developed their own version of the English language.

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is coming. We are moving from automation to intelligent application to eventually super intelligent A.I. There seems to be no clear plan or any real risk assessment of super-intelligent A.I. and how we will, in the long run, interact with such A.I.

Computers will not become biased on their own. They will learn from us. Up to now, computer science algorithms have focused on machine learning, often having programs performing work we would do, collecting and analysing data, identifying patterns and automating processes. However, as A.I. is built by human beings who have implicit biases, even if you could design an A.I. algorithm to be entirely agnostic for a race, gender, and religion, they will, through interaction, learn from our experience and the world we live in. Consequently, bias, racism and “attitude” will set in. A fear is that super-intelligent A.I will pay no court to our bearing on morality, equality or liberty. Why they should: what history or allegiance do they have to these concepts/beliefs?

It is projected that A.I. will lead to mass unemployment, replacing as many as 900,000 jobs in the UK alone. Historically, the trend seems to be that when new technology has been introduced, over time you end up creating more jobs. Additionally, there is a threat to “human dignity”, and experts in this area have called for refusing to allow A.I. technology where interaction requires respect, care and genuine empath.

So, what of Liberty?

Taking J.S. Mill’s three basic liberties: freedom of thought and emotion (including the freedom of speech), freedom to pursue tastes (provided they do not harm others), and the freedom to unite so long as no harm is done to others, how will A.I. affect them? I offer my suggestions below.

Unless we have laws that are very clear with careful checks and balances, I cannot see A.I. being unbiased. When large corporations are spending billions on A.I. development, they will program to a bias.

I would assume that freedom of speech would be affected by the channels of communications and those media would be controlled by A.I. If that is the case what we say and what information we get is likely to be regulated. A dream comes true for tyrants.

Not harming others, freedom to unite for a cause and equality would be affected. Some early examples of this are given at the start of this article A.I. will learn from exposure to the internet which will affect its own reasoning/understanding. If that understanding is not checked against our ideals of liberty A.I. will develop and eventually work for its own awareness.

I have to agree with Professor Hawkins that A.I. would be too dangerous for us. I cannot see how super intelligent A.I. (and beyond) would serve humanity in any form of servitude. If A.I. is a danger to us, especially when A.I. itself gets to a point it feels it has a “reason for being” it will potentially be a risk to our liberty, and possibly us, the question is then why are we spending billions developing A.I.?

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team