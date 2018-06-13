New Issue of Liberator Out – Issue 390 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

By | Wed 13th June 2018 - 5:00 pm

Our two free sample articles for this issue are by former MP Norman Baker on his experiences as a Home Office when Theresa May set about constructing her ‘hostile environment’, which was to lead to the Windrush scandal, and by Claire Tyler on ideas to help young people deal with precarious work, unaffordable housing and low incomes. Both are on: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

 Also in this issue:

 How Green Was My Pact? Richmond Liberal Democrats struck a pact with the Greens and took control of the council in May. Was this too high a price to pay? Wendy Kyrle-Pope says it worked, while Theo Butt-Philip urges caution

 Firm But Unfair The royal family used its recent wedding to burnish its image, but ‘Operation Charlie’ will call them into question, says Sarah Green

 Fresh Start For Race Equality Janice Turner explains why a new organisation has risen from the troubled Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats

 Everyone an Owner Spreading ownership used to be a liberal policy. Time to revive it in the form of a radical approach to universal inheritance, says Paul Hindley

 Talking Trash in Freetown Rebecca Tinsley reports on a peaceful election that could turn round the fortunes of Sierra Leone

 Living In A Flat Pack It’s easy to call for more homes to be built – but who is going to build them and where, wonders Mark Smulian

 Farron Factors Tim Farron’s faith and accent should not be held against him, says Gordon Lishman

 Liberals Left Roger Jenking says the continuing Liberal party fills a worthwhile role

 The East is Red Liberal Democrats success in parts of London’s May all-out elections masked a wipe-out in the capital’s east. Gwyneth Deakins offers some ideas on how to rebuild

 Following Gandhi Against Brexit A campaign of non-violent civil disobedience is needed now to stop the madness of Brexit, says Jonathan Hunt

 Building on Beveridge After an electoral mauling, Liberal Democrats are working out how to rebuild in Wales, says Jane Dodds

 Obituaries: Colin Rosenstiel and Nick Tregoning

 Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

 Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website.  See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

