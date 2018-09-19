2018 Brighton Conference – Reporting by Journalist

John Crace of the Guardian made a snide comment on Monday – in his piece about Gina Miller’s speech he said we took a “two-and-a-half-hour lunch break. Presumably, because there wasn’t much more business to discuss.”
I couldn’t disagree with him more – and that’s not just because I’m a member of the Federal Conference Committee. Of course, there was plenty to say on Brexit, where Tories and Labour are tearing themselves apart. However, we debated so many other important issues – how we enable people to thrive in a world of rapid technological change, how we address increasing inequality through wealth taxation and how we empower communities to determine their own futures. We made brave and yes, radical policy in several areas – calling for the decriminalisation of abortion, replacement of business rates with a land value tax and a new migration policy that celebrates the impact that migrants have had in the UK.
A few things struck me this time that was different. Firstly, the number of speaker cards we had from new councillors, elected in the last couple of years. They reminded us once again about the huge impact of 60% reductions to council funding, but they had positive stories of how Lib Dems are making a difference – whether it was a big new housing scheme in Cheltenham, radical approaches to cutting carbon emissions in South Cambridgeshire or the real challenge we now offer to the old Labour one-party states in London local authorities. Secondly, there were so many first-time speakers – which I think proves that we had an agenda that inspired people to overcome their nerves and get up on the conference stage, and that our expanded membership is bringing forward fresh ideas. Thirdly the number of people in the conference hall for all of the debates was striking – even on arcane matters such as land value taxation.
Lib Dems like so many other people in the UK at the moment in these turbulent, polarised times is looking for answers. Unlike the extremists on the right and the left, we do not offer simplistic, populist solutions, instead our debates are nuanced, considering the complexities and trade-offs that need to be made. The policy that we make is actually deliverable, rather than easy promises that fall at the first hurdle.
So, John, and all the other nay-sayer journos out there, we have plenty to talk about, and plenty to be proud about.
* Cara Jenkinson is Vice-Chair of Haringey Liberal Democrats and PPC for Enfield North
Well said Cara could not agree more!! Although I was not at the conference I followed the procedures on the daily catchup, and I also thought that Vince Cable’s speech was inspiring !!
I am surprised that the Guardian define a lunch break as attending two meetings on any of these subjects:
Fringe Monday morning 11.30-12.30
Liberal International (British Group)
Iran and the Nuclear Deal; Jaw-Jaw or War-War? An assessment.
Is the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) a precursor to major war? Can the EU, Russia and China save the deal? Nazenin Ansari, Dr Bahram Ghiassee, and Paul Reynolds shed light on these questions, leading a debate.
Hilton, Churchill
London Councils
What should the Spending Review do for London?
Professor Tony Travers (Chair); Cllr Ruth Dombey; Caroline Pidgeon AM; and Colin Stanbridge, Chief Executive of LCCI, look at what London needs from the forthcoming Spending Review and how Government can give London greater control of its own future.
Hilton, Osborne
London Liberal Democrats with LDCRE
Creating a Diverse Party
Join Roderick Lynch (Chair of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality) and Chris Maines (Chair of London Region). Celebrating the launch of LDCRE and addressing the need to ensure our party reflects a modern Britain.
Hilton, Surrey 1
Social Market Foundation and The City of London Corporation
How can fintech encourage financial inclusion and empower all consumers?
This expert roundtable will discuss how innovations in financial technology – fintech – can be utilised to empower all consumers and encourage financial inclusion. Places are limited; register your interest by emailing
[email protected].
The Grand, Consort Room
Fringe Monday lunchtime 13.00-14.00
JUSTICE and Rights Liberties Justice/Liberal Democrats Lawyers Association
The Future of Legal Aid – how can access to justice be restored?
From barristers striking to the Bach Commission and Secret Barrister, evidence abounds of the legal aid crisis and wider justice system failings. Speakers: Andrea Coomber, JUSTICE; Lord Marks QC; Anthony Hook, Barrister; James Sandbach, LawWorks. Chair: Andrew Haslam-Jones, RLJ/LDLA.
Brighton Centre, Meeting Room 1 A
Recovery and Development seat briefing
(Open to members from Recovery and Development seats)
Details on the new seat support programme to help Recovery and Development seats grow their local parties and win more elections.
Brighton Centre, Syndicate 3
Exit from Brexit Campaign – Liberal Democrats
Where we go from here?
With Sir Nick Clegg and Tom Brake MP.
Hilton, Ambassador
Local Government Asssociation Liberal Democrat Group
Unlocking talent, fulfilling potential: local answers to the social mobility challenge
How can local government and local communities help people unleash their talents? Speakers include Wera Hobhouse MP; Cllr Ruth Dombey. Speakers from the National Housing Federation and Joseph Rowntree Trust (invited). Refreshments provided.
Hilton, Buckingham
The Smith Institute and Prospect
No voice, no growth: Is the lack of democracy at work holding back the UK economy?
Speakers: Baroness Susan Kramer (Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson); Sue Ferns (Deputy General Secretary, Prospect); Ian Brinkley (Interim Chief Economist, CIPD); Chair: Vicky Pryce (Economist and Board Member, Centre for Economics and Business Research).
Hilton, Churchill
UK Music
How can we support our future musical talent pipeline?
Join Christine Jardine MP (Spokesperson for Scotland), Jane Bonham-Carter (Spokesperson for DCMS) and Tim Clement-Jones (Lords Spokesperson for Digital Economy) for an expert panel discussion on how the UK stays at the forefront of producing creative talent. Refreshment provided.
Hilton, Edinburgh
Academy of Medical Sciences, Royal Academy of Engineering, British Academy, Royal Society
What has science ever done for me?
Politicians are making challenging decisions over how to prioritise limited funds to improve people’s lives across the UK. Is research and innovation a good investment? Speakers include Norman Lamb MP (tbc), Layla Moran MP. Chaired by Professor Graeme Reid, UCL.
Hilton, Gloucester
The Angling Trust and The British Association for Shooting and Conservation
The Rural Reception
Speaker: Baroness Cathy Bakewell, Lords Spokesperson on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Hilton, Osborne
Demos and the Solicitors Regulation Authority
How technology is changing access and choice to professional services
Advances in technology are expanding access to a wider range of professional services. What do consumers need to make easy comparisons between suppliers? How can regulators and Government make sure this information is reliable and trusted?
Hilton, Surrey 1
Fair By Design and Child Poverty Action Group
Life shouldn’t cost more when you’re poor – ending the poverty premium
Poor people pay around œ490 per year more for everyday goods and services. Join Fair By Design and CPAG for the launch of a roadmap to end this unfair premium. Speakers: Stephen Lloyd MP, Martin Coppack. Chair: Mark Pack.
Hilton, Surrey 2
Green Liberal Democrats In association with the Vegan Society
A food menu for a sustainable and Healthy Future? Talks and panel
Our food choice and farming methods are increasingly in news with their impacts on wellbeing and planet. What policies are better for all? Speakers: Phil Bennion (Advisor, Farmer, Ex-MEP), Helen Harwatt (Harvard University), Louise Davies (VeganSociety), Graham Neale (GreenLibDems).
Grand Hotel, Consort Room
Greener UK
How can we deliver an ambitious environment act?
How can a world-leading environment act be passed within the next year and what role do the Liberal Democrats need to play in delivering it? Greener UK is a coalition of 13 major environmental organisations. RSVP: [email protected]
Hotel du Vin, The Dome
Crickey, what a load of fuss about nothing. Mr Crace is attempting to be funny. After all, that’s what the political sketch is supposed to be. As for Paul Walter’s response, great research, command of facts etc.; but why rise to the bait?
We have a so called free press out there, which usually looks for sensationalism. Much of what appears in some papers is tittle tattle, pandering to the lowest common denominator. Thanks to Health and Safety you can’t even wrap your fish and crisps in them any more! Just don’t give them so much ammunition by over reaction. Those famous Rabbie Burns words come to mind.
Its a good job he didn’t accuse us of being po-faced and humourless.
Cara, the many aspects you mention which are commendable, are including an issue in my view regrettable, abortion decriminalisation. It saddens those like me, who agree with the law as is or favour a slight reduction in weeks, to see this not enough for you and those who support the new policy. Conscience votes when the new bill is introduced are one hopes to yet be supported, but it did not say it in the policy. Also, are those who abort plenty of weeks after the current limit, to be prosecuted in the courts, unclear. And the policy says this country should let those who visit for an abortion have it paid by us, electoral , moral, disaster. We do not let others use our health service for treatments as health visitors, so why abortion. The framers have no respect for the moderate stance Sir Vince says we represent, or a few of us.