What about the arguments against a People’s Vote?

An article by Robert Shrimsley in the FT (https://www.ft.com/content/bad4d6e4-cad2-11e8-9fe5-24ad351828ab ) warning of the dangers of a People’s Vote has recently received much positive coverage. Robert makes the best arguments against a People’s Vote that I have seen (and many others put them to me), so it is worth giving them serious consideration.
For those who can’t see the original article behind the paywall, Robert notes correctly that the People’s Vote campaign has taken off because of the intransigence of the hardliner Leavers who have pushed the country towards a hard Brexit rather than settling for a Norway-style deal. He then makes four principal arguments:
1. Although investigative journalism has exposed that Leavers were dishonest and cheated in the campaign, it cannot show that this was decisive;
2. The “only real justifications for a second vote are a massive shift in public opinion or an unpredictable change in material circumstances”, both of which he says has not occurred;
3. Remainers might not win a People’s Vote;
4. However, if Remain does win, dangerous populism will be unleashed, and the country faces turmoil.
He, therefore, concludes that Remainers should back the best deal in line with the 2016 vote (but fails to specify which of customs union, single market or Chequers he thinks that should be).
As to the first argument, one of the surprises to me is that most politicians seem content to ignore the findings by the Electoral Commission that Vote Leave (and other leave campaigns) broke the law. To argue that the other side needs to show that these were “decisive” is not in line with the position on MPs nor any different scenario I can think of. If sportspeople are caught cheating, they are rightly disqualified. Nobody tries to work out if their cheating would have made a difference.
As to his second point, Robert acknowledges that there has been a significant shift in public opinion from leave to remain. To my mind, the fact that virtually all polls (including those who got the referendum right) are already showing a majority for remain is quite significant enough to justify a vote on the deal. He ignores his second test of “unpredictable change”, but one thing is for sure, the Brexit on the horizon now is not that predicted by the Leave campaign!
As to the third point, it is, of course, correct that Remainers might lose. At least the decision would then have been taken with eyes open having tested the Leavers’ fantasies against reality (and the outcome somehow easier to accept). However, I seriously doubt whether that would be the case – as Jonathan Calder recently observed (http://liberalengland.blogspot.com/2018/10/two-barks-for-wooferendum.html ), pro-EU campaigns are much more effective now they are in the hands of those who believe in them rather than the “professionals”.
The final “unleashing of populism” argument is one that I recoil against. It amounts to saying that people should not stand up for what they believe in for fear of the far-right. However, all the evidence suggests that it is trying to appease far-right populism which leads to its growth. Robert’s proposed solution rather demonstrates this – any form of Brexit which is less than the hard Brexit demanded by the hard right will not satisfy them. If we stay in the single market or a customs union, the next campaign of “leave means leave” will begin the day after claiming “betrayal” by politicians. The fears of civil unrest are also overblown – in recent years, Ireland and Denmark have both voted again on EU questions without any issues (or even a serious campaign to reverse those decisions).
In short, there is no easy way out of the Brexit mess, but the People’s Vote is by far the best option open to the country. We are closer to it than at any point since the referendum, but we need a huge turnout on 20 October. I will be there. Will you?
* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent
The main effort to ‘fix’ the result of the referendum was made by the then Government, who chose to make the leaflet notifying the public anything but the impartial one that EU rules state it should have been. That does not exonerate any cheating by elements of the Leave campaign, but would indicate that had the vote been completely unaffected by any inappropriate actions, then the margin for Leave would have been higher.
@Mark Seaman – was the government found to have breached rules by the Electoral Commission or the courts?
Is that right, Mark ? You were hoodwinked into voting leave by their dishonest campaign?
Oh, you weren’t hoodwinked? Tell us why you think your vote is valid but not the votes from those who, unlike your perceptive self, were tricked.
They must be stupid. Unlike you. So their votes shouldn’t count. Only clever people’s votes should count.
This is the worst possible argument for a re-run of the referendum. It is received as being deeply insulting, because it is deeply insulting. I voted remain but if this abuse of a large group of British people continues I will change my stance at the re-run (if any) and vote to leave.
The vote was easily winnable but was lost by blithering incompetence in the Remain side. Nothing but finger wagging dire threats. No positives of the EU at all. No celebration of the contribution EU citizens have made to the UK. None for the similar of British citizens in Europe. No optimistic vision. A campaign fronted by Cameron, Osborne, Blair, Mandelson, Izard, Geldof instead of the benefits of likeable Europeans working and living together. The next will be lost unless the threats of starvation and cannibalism are dropped and the benefits of being part of a large, and friendly family are emphasised.
@Innocent Bystander – my point was that if you cheat in any normal situation, you are disqualified and the result is invalid. What you don’t do is ask the other side to prove that cheating made any difference. Not sure why you think it should be different for the referendum or why you think it contains any insult to anyone to say so.
Unless the “Brexit” referendum had a time limitation, what is undemocratic about having another with understood, enforced rules and better information?
Might the Brexit referendum” be classified as a “blank cheque” referendum as we did not vote with accurate information?
Might the core of the choice be between a hard Brexit aka a “border Brexit”, or continued peace in the Island of Ireland?
“Hard Brexit” or civil war?
I will be marching. However I am astounded at how very few know it is happening. Has the message got round Labour and the Unions. Colleagues at work who are Remainers did not know about it till I told them. Likewise the Independent petition. Turnout may fall short of expectations.
Innocent Bystander, I agree with you. I want a referendum vote on the Brexit terms but I am horrified that Leave voters are accused of being unintelligent with various stories of personal discussions produced in evidence. In fact only 57% of graduates voted Remain, so not an overwhelming majority at all. The other people blamed are people who belong to my generation. If a lot of them didn’t go to University it was by no means their fault. The education system at the time divided us at 10 or 11 into clever/academic children or the unintelligent, based on intelligence tests that were unreliable and heavily biased towards the middle class. There was little opportunity for children who went to a secondary modern school to change later on.
Moreover, voters who had little had been told to blame all their ills on the EU and migration by wealthy people who own newspapers. The poor have not experienced the benefits of EU membership because austerity has cut back the services on which they rely. This kind of propaganda is very seductive even if you have personally benefited from EU membership. A retired medical consultant I know had been reading the Daily Mail quite regularly during breaks when doing some work for a medical insurance company simply because it was lying around. He was very seriously thinking of voting Leave just before the Referendum.
I don’t believe we can campaign for a Peoples’ Vote without at the same time showing how we will make peoples’ lives better by sharing out the economic gains of EU membership, otherwise why should they vote Remain if there’s still nothing in it for them?
We have done loads of surveys with Brexit questions, and it is clear that a significant number of Leave voters would be quite happy with a Norway style EEA (perhaps plus customs union) deal. In fact there is a clear majority in favour of this as the “best Brexit origin” compared to hard Brexit even in areas that voted 70% Leave. Polls show the same thing: trade deals are more important than stopping freedom of movement.
This would be the true Brexit compromise deal. But Theresa is in thrall to the hard liners. Of course my view is that Remain is the best deal on offer. But a 3 option AV referendum as suggested by Anna Soubry would allow this to be tested and give a genuine choice to voters. Something they did not have in 2016.
I do think the cheating argument is a red herring though, as are complaints about the factual leaflet put out by the government before the campaign. I would have more issue about the media focussing only on Cameron, Johnson and Farage ( was not representing the official campaign). Giving the latter so much airtime and the likes of Tim Farron so little was a gross breach of impartiality.
One Yes the leave vote should be prosecuted for corruption ie lies.
TWO. wE NOW KNOW A LOT ABOUT WHAT IT IMPLIES We did not vote to be poorer
Three. If it does still mean a leave vote.we will vote with our eyes wide open
Four, Project fear ,leave style.Also I see that the Govnt is advertising for people with specific skills for ‘ organisation’ of communities A subtle way of implying Brexit will cause disruption be it shortages or violence cos one side looses the Peoples Vote Again a subtle way of saying Brexit could be a disaster.
Some of us won’t be marching because marching and demonstrations achieve precisely nothing.
Countryside March? Iran War? Tuition Fees?
Happy to hear counter-examples?
Mark, it doesn’t matter a light whether you can ‘prove’ one side cheated. All you are telling 17 million people is
“It’s Official ! The Electoral Commission has determined you definitely are thick, gullible dupes. Now do you accept that you were wrong all along”.
If that’s not received as an insult I don’t know what would be.
The rather snooty attitude that “Why would people mind being called stupid and easily manipulated when they obviously have been?” is exactly why elites are getting bloody noses from voters across the world.
I’m not convinced that being stupid or not has anything to do with going to university. I’ve been to two of them and Mrs May’s Cabinet is full of graduates! Draw your own conclusions…Being stupid (hopefully a minority of our fellow citizens) is different from being conned (a near universal experience at least a few times in our lives). This is not a terribly edifying conversation.
Actually the main argument against the so-called people’s vote is that there is no will or enough support to put through parliament. The point being that the main route to getting any kind of further vote is going to be the failure of the government to gain parliamentary support for the deal arranged by May’s cabinet. Thus the most likely question that would put to public would be a simple binary accept/reject option. Hard v Soft Brexit. However, the far more likely outcome of parliament rejecting the government’s EU deal would be a vote of no confidence and a snap general election, which is what I suspect Labour are aiming for. By far the most fantastical idea is that a few Lib Dem MPs are in any position to dictate the nature of a further public vote.
“Being stupid ………… is different from being conned ”
True, but if you think to a time in your life when you were conned, then imagine another individual who wasn’t deceived by exactly the same pitch reminding you several times a day that they weren’t conned, but you were. After two years of that your patience, I offer, may well have worn thin.
@Sue Sutherland and @Innocent Bystander – it is funny how quickly comments can go off topic. I can quite understand you getting angry at Leave voters being pilloried but I hope you will accept that there is none of that in my post. Equally, most of the campaigning groups have been careful to phrase the issue as a right to change your mind. I like the analogy that Vince has used of getting a survey on a house – people often decide not to proceed after seeing it!
@Glenn – of course, Lib Dem MPs can’t do this on their own. This is why it has to be (and is) an all-party campaign. I have to disagree with your suggestion that a snap general election is more likely. May isn’t going to call one after what happened last time and Tory MPs aren’t going to vote for a motion of no confidence. A Peoples Vote gives a possible way out if (as seems likely), no Brexit deal which can be agreed can also be approved by Parliament.