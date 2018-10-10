What about the arguments against a People’s Vote?

An article by Robert Shrimsley in the FT (https://www.ft.com/content/bad4d6e4-cad2-11e8-9fe5-24ad351828ab ) warning of the dangers of a People’s Vote has recently received much positive coverage. Robert makes the best arguments against a People’s Vote that I have seen (and many others put them to me), so it is worth giving them serious consideration.

For those who can’t see the original article behind the paywall, Robert notes correctly that the People’s Vote campaign has taken off because of the intransigence of the hardliner Leavers who have pushed the country towards a hard Brexit rather than settling for a Norway-style deal. He then makes four principal arguments:

1. Although investigative journalism has exposed that Leavers were dishonest and cheated in the campaign, it cannot show that this was decisive;

2. The “only real justifications for a second vote are a massive shift in public opinion or an unpredictable change in material circumstances”, both of which he says has not occurred;

3. Remainers might not win a People’s Vote;

4. However, if Remain does win, dangerous populism will be unleashed, and the country faces turmoil.

He, therefore, concludes that Remainers should back the best deal in line with the 2016 vote (but fails to specify which of customs union, single market or Chequers he thinks that should be).

As to the first argument, one of the surprises to me is that most politicians seem content to ignore the findings by the Electoral Commission that Vote Leave (and other leave campaigns) broke the law. To argue that the other side needs to show that these were “decisive” is not in line with the position on MPs nor any different scenario I can think of. If sportspeople are caught cheating, they are rightly disqualified. Nobody tries to work out if their cheating would have made a difference.

As to his second point, Robert acknowledges that there has been a significant shift in public opinion from leave to remain. To my mind, the fact that virtually all polls (including those who got the referendum right) are already showing a majority for remain is quite significant enough to justify a vote on the deal. He ignores his second test of “unpredictable change”, but one thing is for sure, the Brexit on the horizon now is not that predicted by the Leave campaign!

As to the third point, it is, of course, correct that Remainers might lose. At least the decision would then have been taken with eyes open having tested the Leavers’ fantasies against reality (and the outcome somehow easier to accept). However, I seriously doubt whether that would be the case – as Jonathan Calder recently observed (http://liberalengland.blogspot.com/2018/10/two-barks-for-wooferendum.html ), pro-EU campaigns are much more effective now they are in the hands of those who believe in them rather than the “professionals”.

The final “unleashing of populism” argument is one that I recoil against. It amounts to saying that people should not stand up for what they believe in for fear of the far-right. However, all the evidence suggests that it is trying to appease far-right populism which leads to its growth. Robert’s proposed solution rather demonstrates this – any form of Brexit which is less than the hard Brexit demanded by the hard right will not satisfy them. If we stay in the single market or a customs union, the next campaign of “leave means leave” will begin the day after claiming “betrayal” by politicians. The fears of civil unrest are also overblown – in recent years, Ireland and Denmark have both voted again on EU questions without any issues (or even a serious campaign to reverse those decisions).

In short, there is no easy way out of the Brexit mess, but the People’s Vote is by far the best option open to the country. We are closer to it than at any point since the referendum, but we need a huge turnout on 20 October. I will be there. Will you?

* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent