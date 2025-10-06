6 October 2025 – today’s press releases

- Reform DOGE unit in Kent a “spectacular failure” for which Yusuf must “personally apologise”
Reform DOGE unit in Kent a “spectacular failure” for which Yusuf must “personally apologise”
Responding to reports that Reform’s DOGE unit in Kent has found no savings and is set to hike council tax, Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:
Reform’s pledge to slash millions from Kent Council’s budget has turned out to be nothing but smoke and mirrors.
Just like his idol Elon Musk, Zia Yusuf has spectacularly failed to deliver what DOGE promised. It turns out cribbing the notes of dodgy American tech billionaires is no way to run a council.
Zia Yusuf should personally apologise to the people of Kent for misleading them.
Lib Dems: Thames Water’s data protection “as leaky as its infrastructure” as party calls for company to be placed under special administration
Responding to reporting by BBC Radio 4 that Thames Water have been giving out customer information over the phone without completing adequate identity checks, Liberal Democrat MP for Witney and Thames Water campaigner Charlie Maynard said:
Thames Water’s data protection appears to be as leaky as its infrastructure. The ever-growing list of Thames Water’s failures continues – from raking in billions of pounds of debt, destroying our precious waterways to now reportedly handing out private customer data. The company needs to address these failures to ensure criminals are not given a free pass at extracting customer data.
The Government must finally pull their finger out, place Thames Water into special administration and appoint a new water regulator to put a stop to this never-ending cycle of catastrophes.
Ed Davey statement marking Oct 7 anniversary: “We stand in solidarity”
On the second anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said:
Two years ago, we watched in horror those appalling scenes of Hamas’s evil terrorist attack on Israel. 1,200 innocent people brutally slain, including hundreds of young people at a music festival. Others raped, sexually assaulted and mutilated. 251 people taken hostage, ripped away from their families.
Those terror attacks also triggered a shocking rise in antisemitism here in the UK – a terrible scourge that took the lives of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz at their synagogue last week.
We stand in solidarity with British Jews, the people of Israel and Jewish communities around the world against terrorism and against antisemitism in all its forms.
This cycle of violence has gone on for far too long, caused far too much suffering and claimed far too many innocent lives.
With new peace talks under way, we desperately hope that they will finally see the hostages returned home to their families, a lasting bilateral ceasefire, Hamas out of power in Gaza for good – and set us on the path to a two-state solution that offers both Israelis and Palestinians the peace and security they deserve.