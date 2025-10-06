6 October 2025 – today’s press releases

Reform DOGE unit in Kent a “spectacular failure” for which Yusuf must “personally apologise”

Lib Dems: Thames Water’s data protection “as leaky as its infrastructure” as party calls for company to be placed under special administration

Ed Davey statement marking Oct 7 anniversary: “We stand in solidarity”

Responding to reports that Reform’s DOGE unit in Kent has found no savings and is set to hike council tax, Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

Reform’s pledge to slash millions from Kent Council’s budget has turned out to be nothing but smoke and mirrors. Just like his idol Elon Musk, Zia Yusuf has spectacularly failed to deliver what DOGE promised. It turns out cribbing the notes of dodgy American tech billionaires is no way to run a council. Zia Yusuf should personally apologise to the people of Kent for misleading them.

Responding to reporting by BBC Radio 4 that Thames Water have been giving out customer information over the phone without completing adequate identity checks, Liberal Democrat MP for Witney and Thames Water campaigner Charlie Maynard said:

Thames Water’s data protection appears to be as leaky as its infrastructure. The ever-growing list of Thames Water’s failures continues – from raking in billions of pounds of debt, destroying our precious waterways to now reportedly handing out private customer data. The company needs to address these failures to ensure criminals are not given a free pass at extracting customer data. The Government must finally pull their finger out, place Thames Water into special administration and appoint a new water regulator to put a stop to this never-ending cycle of catastrophes.

On the second anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: