‘The future’s bright’ – be wary of futurology

The Soviet politburo member stands on a high pedestal above the vast crowd. ‘In the future’ he says ’there will be no hunger. In the future you will be able to eat as much as you wish’; adding ‘Vast state farms will provide for your needs, and science will bring us new foods’. He waved at the sea of flags.

In Post-War USSR there were continuing food shortages, mostly due to the abolition of ‘politically threatening’ collective farms, in favour of larger state mega-farms. Those new state farms were catastrophically unproductive. ‘Artificial food’ factories stayed experimental.

I heard similar messianic speeches when I worked in an unreformed Belarus in the 1990s for President Lukashenka and Piotr Kapitula. They had a strangely familiar ring… Why tackle the nitty-gritty problems of the agriculture sector when you can paint a picture of a coming nirvana and plenty, subduing the ‘impatient’ masses.

A decade before, I was working as a corporate adviser, including the IT sector; zipping between Palo Alto, Cupertino, Santa Clara and Mountain View. In these places I had become used to messianic change the world speeches that started ‘In the future you will be able to …’

This brought scepticism about IT over-claiming. Every month there was something that would ‘change the way we live’. Some famous folk actually called themselves ‘Futurologists’.

There were of course major advances we enjoy today, but not due to futurology.

IBM, SCP, and other developers didn’t think there was much of a future in personal computers. Microsoft took the unwanted Disk Operating System (a forerunner of Windows). Apple ended up with the Xerox Corps’ WYSIWYG screen system. Much of the messianic stuff flopped; Apple Newton, Juicero, Google Glass, ‘internet of things’, TI99, Segway, Quicktake, and Pippin. In the UK we had our own Sinclair C5 car and the One Per Desk. They were all going to transform our lives. When ‘you will be able to…’ meets public demand, the latter wins.

Now we have self-driving taxis and look forward to climate change, crime, illness and poverty all being solved by Britcard, AI and chip implants. Never mind today’s problems. Let’s forget all of that by soaring over the top with a future Nirvana, messianic Soviet style.

This might be popular with the former authors of ‘Socialist Alternatives’, but maybe not the rest of us.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.