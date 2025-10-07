We need courage and independence – it’s got to be Prue!

The coming year marks the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Liberal Democrats. As a founding member, and one who had never before pledged loyalty to any political party, the Liberal Democrats have become, and remain, my steadfast political home. Over these years, I have seen many Presidents come and go; the most impactful were those who wholly embraced the party’s fundamental values and principles, dedicating themselves with unwavering focus and without distraction. Their resolute commitment has been crucial in guiding our party through both trials and triumphs.

The role of President transcends mere ceremony; it is the indispensable voice of our members amidst MPs and Lords who occupy constitutionally guaranteed seats on key federal committees. This responsibility demands courage and independence, particularly when championing members’ views that may stand in opposition to those of parliamentary colleagues seated beside them. The President’s autonomy in such matters is vital to safeguarding the party’s integrity and democratic vitality.

To serve as President of the Liberal Democrats is to accept a role of profound responsibility and relentless demands on the time available to the postholder. One day may call for advising a local party through a complex dispute; the next, defending our party’s principles in court against a litigious member. The President is engaged in every aspect of our work from developing policy to devising campaign strategies.

This position requires resilience, unwavering dedication, and an unyielding commitment to the values we hold dear. It is not a title to be borne lightly, but a charge to be met with conviction and honour.

It is for these reasons that I stand resolutely behind Prue Bray for President of the Liberal Democrats. Her dedication to our Liberal Values is unshakable, her devotion to the cause beyond question, and her extensive experience at every level of the party is indisputable.

Prue Bray has demonstrated unwavering leadership, chairing her local party with dedication and steering local council scrutiny committees with steadfast resolve. She took the helm of the English Candidates Committee during challenging times when recruiting willing candidates was a formidable task. As Chair of ALDC, she guided the organization through four years of significant growth in councillor numbers. Her pivotal role in transforming the Wokingham group from a small contingent to commanding a majority in the council, while securing the Parliamentary seat, stands as a testament to her commitment and strategic vision.

I’m proud to call Prue Bray a friend, and would be even prouder if this party to which I have committed so much of my life were to elect her as our President.

* Iain Donaldson was a founder member of the Liberal Democrats in 1988, and is currently VC Campaigns for the North West of England, a member of the English Council, and represents the Party in England on the Federal Campaigns, Elections, and Communications Committee, and G8.