David AL-Basha

Caring for those with addictions

By | Tue 7th October 2025 - 4:00 pm

When we think about caregivers, we often envision family and friends assisting elderly or less mobile loved ones with various health conditions, perhaps taking them to hospital appointments or enjoying an occasional afternoon tea. However, the reality can be somewhat difficult. These most valuable members of our community & society seek no recognition, and the only reward they seek is the knowledge that their loved one is as safe and as well as possible, with every day serving as a testament to love and dedication for all too many in our community, these caregivers are the best of our society and my heroes

I would like to bring to the forefront that society frequently overlooks another crucial aspect of caregiving: caring for those struggling with addiction or mental health issues. This often leads to a significant lack of additional support and options for these caregivers, who find themselves navigating the complex and overwhelming revolving door of a stretched NHS, addiction services (often unconnected to the NHS), and, increasingly, the overloaded & daunting Criminal Justice System. Each day brings with it the uncertainty of what challenges they will face, as well as the associated health issues that burden all caregivers and, in some cases, forced to find a fix for the addiction, out of fear or worry of some sort of withdrawal.

For these individuals, there is little to no respite or relaxation. There are no special pathways or additional support systems available to them. To make matters worse, caregivers are often not viewed as necessary by the people they care for; they can feel like obstacles to those seeking their next fix. Caring for someone with an addiction can consume one’s life.

These caregivers struggle to make any meaningful plans for themselves as their lives hinge on the unpredictability of each day and hour. They live in a state of constant anxiety, worrying about every phone call or what might await them upon returning home.

The challenges faced by caregivers of individuals with addiction and mental health issues are complex and extensive. As a society, and particularly as Liberal Democrats, we need to collectively shift our mindset. We must recognise that caregiving and support for caregivers are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They are as dynamic and intricate as the issues faced by their loved ones, and it’s our collective responsibility to bring the challenges they face to light.

After reading this, I hope you will join me in acknowledging the necessity of rethinking how we, as a party, support caregivers of individuals with addiction.

* David AL-Basha has been a party member since 2018 and was recently added to the approved PPC list. He serves on the English Council and the Federal Appeals Panel. A former airline pilot, he gave up his career to care for his family. Currently, he works in Public Relations within the fashion industry. In addition to his professional commitments, David dedicates much of his free time to serving his community as an NHS Governor, Magistrate, and Trustee at Harrow Foodbank.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • David Evans
    I agree with Tad, Mick, Tim and Iain, Under Mark Pack's Presidency the party has been ever driven to become massively more centrally controlled and this nee...
  • David Evans
    I am completely in agreement with Simon McGrath on this matter. The view expressed by the author is not only absurd, but damaging beyond belief. While some...
  • Iain Donaldson
    Before the opportunity passes @Big Tall Jim, can I just thank you for all that you have done for the party. As a Manchester councillor for over 20 years, and a ...
  • Big Tall Tim
    I am a Party Member of 44 years. I led a team that enabled the then Bedford Local Party win the Penhaligon Award. I was a PPC twice (1997 and 2001 - increas...
  • Mick Taylor
    I agree with Iain and Tad. We need a dedicated president with no distractions...