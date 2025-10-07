The Voice

Ed Davey’s statement on second anniversary of October 7 attacks

By | Tue 7th October 2025 - 7:46 pm

Ed Davey issued a statement today to mark the second anniversary of the 7th October attacks in Israel:

Two years ago, we watched in horror those appalling scenes of Hamas’s evil terrorist attack on Israel. 1,200 innocent people brutally slain, including hundreds of young people at a music festival. Others raped, sexually assaulted and mutilated. 251 people taken hostage, ripped away from their families.

Those terror attacks also triggered a shocking rise in antisemitism here in the UK – a terrible scourge that took the lives of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz at their synagogue last week.

We stand in solidarity with British Jews, the people of Israel and Jewish communities around the world against terrorism and against antisemitism in all its forms.

 

