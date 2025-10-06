Mathew on Monday: is Ed putting some of his MPs ‘in the freezer’?

So you might not have noticed, because to say it was beneath the radar is very much an understatement, but our leader reshuffled his top team last week. I only saw one news outlet cover it, Sky News Online. Of course, it happened during Labour Conference so, as ever, the lobby journalists attention was very much elsewhere. But is it just me or does it appear that our whole strategy as a party can be summed up with the phrase ‘under the radar’?

It was suggested to me by someone senior at Conference that it’s the ‘don’t frighten the horses’ strategy, in other words that if we remain beige and inoffensive and don’t really say anything about, well, anything and the Tories continue to implode we’re bound to take scores more Tory seats… right? I don’t know where to start with how complacent, muddled, and wrong-headed such an alleged strategy is. Even assuming it works, if we get scores of MPs elected on the basis that they don’t really believe in anything, how do they then stick up for liberal principles, like being pro immigration and LGBT+ equality, in Parliament and so on? Am I the only person who would rather we elected say 30 MPs who are clear on their liberal principles and policy positions and then can be full-throated in defending liberal values and minority rights in the chamber and on the media? Is just getting more people elected really what we’re here for…or does it actually matter what they stand for/believe in?

Anyway, back to the reshuffle.

It was brought about by resignation from the front bench of party presidential candidate Josh Babarinde, so he could concentrate on his campaign. Ed decided to do a much fuller reshuffle than might have been expected. My friend Max Wilkinson (of which more later in this column) was promoted to be Home Affairs Spokesperson, replacing Lisa Smart who was moved (demoted?) to a Cabinet Office spokesperson role after making herself not exactly wildly popular with much of the membership by suggesting on this very website that maybe we should have a change of heart on Digital ID cards (er, no, we’re liberals and are against that kind of thing!), Joshua Reynolds was promoted to the Investment and Trade brief, Charlie Maynard becomes Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Jess Brown-Fuller took over from Babarinde at Justice, Will Forster is now spokes on Immigration and Asylum (I very much hope he’ll champion as the economic, social and cultural benefit to society it most certainly is), Al Pinkerton moved from Northern Ireland to Europe, he was replaced by Paul Kohler, and Bobby Dean is Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.

Oh and, whilst I’m at it, why oh why is there a London spokesperson (Luke Taylor) when no other English region has its own representative?

And one more change of note. The fantastic Vikki Slade who, by general consensus was doing a fantastic job at local government, was sacked and replaced by Zoe Franklin. Nothing against Zoe who I don’t pretend to know much about but Vikki, as a former Council leader, was a brilliant advocate for local government and against Labour’s wrongheaded reorganisation thereof. So why on earth was she sent to the back benches?

Which brings me to my main point.

A very senior source tells me that Ed puts some of his MPs ‘in the freezer’ if they’re not sufficiently loyal or if they speak out in away which is not to his liking. I’m also told that he is ‘intolerant’ of those who disagree with him. Now, I’m sure Ed and his team would dispute this but, if true, this seems deeply not only disappointing but profoundly illiberal to me. A source tells me ‘only loyalty is rewarded.’. This seems a shabby way for a party leader to behave, if true.

We have a strong team of 72 MPs and whilst, of course, not all can or should be on the front bench, only promoting those you consider to be sufficiently loyal (whatever that means) is a ridiculous way to behave. As I’ve said on the podcast I co-host, whilst Ed’s place in history is secured, he secured our highest number of seats ever in our modern history at last year’s election, it’s my belief that this year’s Conference should mark the beginning of the end of his leadership. For all our sakes.

In praise of Max Wilkinson

As I say I was delighted to see Max Wilkinson promoted to be our Home Affairs spokesperson and was delighted this weekend, in his first comments in the role, standing up for the right to peacefully protest in the face of yet more measures to undermine it from this increasingly authoritarian Labour government. Max has always been friendly to me and encouraging of me in the years I’ve known him and I’ve worked with him on the need to refund the youth service in his previous capacity as our lead on digital, culture, media, and sport. I hope and believe that he’ll stand up for liberal values and principles as a good Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson always should.

Best wishes, Max!

This is an ex-party

Those old enough may remember Margaret Thatcher’s ‘this is an ex parrot’ part of her speech to Tory Conference in, I believe, 1990, aimed at the new Lib Dem logo “a bird of some kind,” as she described it. This passage was clearly written for it as Mrs Thatcher didn’t really do humour.

Well, revenge is most certainly a dish best served cold.

Watching some of the coverage of the Tory Conference (I watch it, so you don’t have to), with speeches by supposed ‘Tory heavyweights’ being given to a half empty hall, I can say in all honesty… this is an ex party!

It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.