Asking Jo to help restore the Conference crèche

I was lucky enough to get called during the Leader’s Q & A at Party Conference. I reminded Jo that we had had a Conference creche for most of the last four decades and that the Young Liberals had been prime movers in the original campaign for this. During that time, it has helped many parents and, in particular, young women to attend Conference and gain the benefits of learning, networking, helping make policy etc. But now there is no creche. Would she help to get it reinstated?

Jo looked hard at the FCC Chair, Geoff Payne, who promptly said he was willing to look at this again, and she also expressed her strong support for having a Conference creche. So far, so good.

This was the best attended Conference ever, with over 3000 people there. I was thinking about the people who weren’t there and why: people like my step-daughter – a former MEP – who has a young son. If she had brought him to Bournemouth with her, she would not have seen very much of Conference because few of the debates or meetings are geared up to cope with a lively and mobile toddler.

Of course, there have been many changes since the Conference creche first started. It can’t just be run in a bedroom by a few volunteers, we need to have qualified and approved staff and they need to have all the necessary information about the children. Truancy legislation makes it less likely that older children will attend – we used to just take my four children out of school and bring them with us! – and caring for small children needs a higher ratio of staff. And the creche has not always been advertised prominently in the pre-Conference literature. Apparently, the decision to cancel it followed a Conference at which the Party paid several thousand pounds for the creche and only three or four children attended.

So what can be done? Most young parents I have spoken to say that they would be willing to pay for using the creche: they have to pay for childcare back home, too. If this would be a burdensome cost for some parents, could we not use the Access Fund to reduce the costs for them? Or create a Creche Access Fund to run in parallel to the Conference Fund?

I think it’s reasonable to ask people to book places well in advance, so the Party has a fair idea how many children will be using the creche. Although at this Conference there were some people had only booked at last minute, most Conference regulars book their accommodation soon after the previous Conference, so booking the creche could be done at the same time.

The purpose of having the creche is to remove one of the big barriers to participation in political activity. We don’t want to lose young activists simply because they become parents. Let’s be welcoming and inclusive to the future generations of Liberal Democrats.

* Ruth Coleman-Taylor has been a Party member since the mid-60s, held a variety of positions in the Liberals/Lib Dems and is currently Group Leader on Todmorden Town Council.