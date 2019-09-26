Ruth Coleman-Taylor

Asking Jo to help restore the Conference crèche

By | Thu 26th September 2019 - 10:16 am

I was lucky enough to get called during the Leader’s Q & A at Party Conference. I reminded Jo that we had had a Conference creche for most of the last four decades and that the Young Liberals had been prime movers in the original campaign for this. During that time, it has helped many parents and, in particular, young women to attend Conference and gain the benefits of learning, networking, helping make policy etc. But now there is no creche. Would she help to get it reinstated?

Jo looked hard at the FCC Chair, Geoff Payne, who promptly said he was willing to look at this again, and she also expressed her strong support for having a Conference creche. So far, so good.

This was the best attended Conference ever, with over 3000 people there. I was thinking about the people who weren’t there and why: people like my step-daughter – a former MEP – who has a young son. If she had brought him to Bournemouth with her, she would not have seen very much of Conference because few of the debates or meetings are geared up to cope with a lively and mobile toddler.

Of course, there have been many changes since the Conference creche first started. It can’t just be run in a bedroom by a few volunteers, we need to have qualified and approved staff and they need to have all the necessary information about the children. Truancy legislation makes it less likely that older children will attend – we used to just take my four children out of school and bring them with us! – and caring for small children needs a higher ratio of staff. And the creche has not always been advertised prominently in the pre-Conference literature. Apparently, the decision to cancel it followed a Conference at which the Party paid several thousand pounds for the creche and only three or four children attended.

So what can be done? Most young parents I have spoken to say that they would be willing to pay for using the creche: they have to pay for childcare back home, too. If this would be a burdensome cost for some parents, could we not use the Access Fund to reduce the costs for them? Or create a Creche Access Fund to run in parallel to the Conference Fund?

I think it’s reasonable to ask people to book places well in advance, so the Party has a fair idea how many children will be using the creche. Although at this Conference there were some people had only booked at last minute, most Conference regulars book their accommodation soon after the previous Conference, so booking the creche could be done at the same time.

The purpose of having the creche is to remove one of the big barriers to participation in political activity. We don’t want to lose young activists simply because they become parents. Let’s be welcoming and inclusive to the future generations of Liberal Democrats.

* Ruth Coleman-Taylor has been a Party member since the mid-60s, held a variety of positions in the Liberals/Lib Dems and is currently Group Leader on Todmorden Town Council.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 26th Sep - 11:01am
    An extension to Article 50 has to be unanimous and ratified by the Parliament. Some MEPs will vote against, but no where near enough. A...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 26th Sep - 10:54am
    Dilettante Eye: Jo can't call a motion of no confidence. Only the leader of the official opposition can do that. In any case, the priority...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 26th Sep - 10:41am
    @expats Thanks for putting me right. I don’t want to bore the pants off people by explaining yet again where we went wrong when we...
  • User AvatarHard Rain 26th Sep - 10:26am
    Katharine, How does it work if one of the 27 refuse?
  • User AvatarDaniel Walker 26th Sep - 10:04am
    @ "The British just don’t want to be some ‘branch’ of an EU Empire" Oh, I see where the confusion has arisen. The EU isn't...
  • User AvatarAngie Harris 26th Sep - 9:46am
    As a long-standing steward of our Party conferences (and Chief Steward eventually!) I can tell you that watching that vote in that hall (and I’ve...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall