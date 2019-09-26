The Voice

Renew Europe sets criteria for Commissioner hearings

By | Thu 26th September 2019 - 8:20 am

Ahead of the hearings of the Commissioner Designates, the Renew Europe Group, of which Liberal Democrat MEPs are a part, has outlined a common approach to be followed in order to guarantee a fair, transparent and objective evaluation process.

The hearings are a vital process to ensure that the future College will be in the position to deliver on the commitment made by President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, before the Parliament and reflected in the mission letters given to each Commissioner.

Dacian Cioloș, President of Renew Europe Group, speaking in Strasbourg said:

We will analyse the future Commissioners on the basis of a method, the same for everyone, in order to ensure a fair, transparent and objective process in every Committee. Our approach will be based on 4 key principles: attachment to EU values and Treaties; integrity and possible conflicts of interest; competence and political vision for the portfolio; as well as a commitment to follow the mission letters. In each competent parliamentary Committee, our coordinators will play a central role to ensure that these criteria are met.

It is the responsibility of the pro-European majority to work in a constructive and transparent way to make sure that the European Commission is in a position to deliver the reform that is much needed for a dynamic and efficient EU. We have an obligation towards EU Citizens to put party politics aside and get the best team for Europe.

