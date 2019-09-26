Emily Thornberry apologises for comparing the Lib Dems to the Taliban

In the House if Commons last night, Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Emily Thornberry has apologised for comparing the Liberal Democrat’s to the Taliban:
She said at the start of her speech tonight:
Can I take this opportunity Mr Speaker, because we are debating vital issues int he Middle East, to apologise publicly to my Liberal Democrat colleagues for my crass throwaway Taliban remark in an interview last week.
I’m sorry for what I said and I believe that our politics is better when we can be honest and apologise for our mistakes.
A lesson that Her Majesty’s Prime Minister would be well placed to learn.”