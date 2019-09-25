25 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Johnson rides roughshod with the law again
Liberal Democrat Shadow Culture Secretary Layla Moran today questioned Ministers on payments made by the Government to Hacker House, a company owned by Jennifer Arcuri.
The Sunday Times alleged that the company was incorrectly registered in the UK.
The paper also alleges that Ms Arcuri, a friend of Boris Johnson, benefitted from preferential treatment for public money and access to overseas trade missions when the Prime Minister was Mayor of London. These are now subject to an investigation by the London Assembly’s Oversight Committee.
Speaking after her Urgent Questionn in the House of Commons this afternoon, Layla Moran said:
The Government appears to have failed to check whether Hacker House was properly registered in the UK. Officials must conduct an urgent review into how this money was awarded, including who lobbied the Department for Hacker House to get the grant.
But the concerns raised by the Sunday Times run much deeper. The allegations about Boris Johnson’s time as Mayor need investigation. Ministers must ensure that they fully assist the London Assembly with their inquiry.
We are back in the Commons today because the Prime Minister was found to have ridden roughshod with the law of the land. It would be disappointing if we were to find that the Prime Minister has form in bending the rules for personal and political gain.
Swinson: This PM demeans the office he holds
Following comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons this evening, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:
The Prime Minister tonight proved he is totally unfit for office.
He heard the pleas of MPs, many of whom who have faced death threats, to moderate his language and dismissed their concerns with the same callous bluster that has become his trademark.
To suggest the best way to honour Jo Cox, an MP who was murdered for what she believed in, was to pass his Brexit deal was sickening.
The office of Prime Minister is one that should seek to lift our debate and show the best of our Parliament. Boris Johnson demeaned that office with his words today, and he should apologise immediately for them.
Guardian……Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse made Johnson a rather extraordinary offer in the Commons.
She said she will vote for his new deal, with the proviso that he promises to let the people make the ultimate decision in a second referendum.
This, she said, would “guarantee him” a majority………………
What is going on?
expats – there’s nothing new in that. LibDems have said for some time that we would vote for a Brexit bill it ensured a referendum would take place. It’s just a mechanism to get a referendum – in which of course we would then campaign and vote to Remain.
Ultimate decision on a 2nd referendum!? Once he gets what he wants he will renaigh on what he promises. .Yes, he is not to be trusted.
What is going on?
Yes, but to guarantee him a majority.! Are we not in the game to win our own majority!!