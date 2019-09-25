25 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Johnson rides roughshod with the law again

Liberal Democrat Shadow Culture Secretary Layla Moran today questioned Ministers on payments made by the Government to Hacker House, a company owned by Jennifer Arcuri.

The Sunday Times alleged that the company was incorrectly registered in the UK.

The paper also alleges that Ms Arcuri, a friend of Boris Johnson, benefitted from preferential treatment for public money and access to overseas trade missions when the Prime Minister was Mayor of London. These are now subject to an investigation by the London Assembly’s Oversight Committee.

Speaking after her Urgent Questionn in the House of Commons this afternoon, Layla Moran said:

The Government appears to have failed to check whether Hacker House was properly registered in the UK. Officials must conduct an urgent review into how this money was awarded, including who lobbied the Department for Hacker House to get the grant. But the concerns raised by the Sunday Times run much deeper. The allegations about Boris Johnson’s time as Mayor need investigation. Ministers must ensure that they fully assist the London Assembly with their inquiry. We are back in the Commons today because the Prime Minister was found to have ridden roughshod with the law of the land. It would be disappointing if we were to find that the Prime Minister has form in bending the rules for personal and political gain.

Swinson: This PM demeans the office he holds

Following comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons this evening, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: