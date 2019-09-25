Caron Lindsay

Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader Steve Hitchins has died

By | Wed 25th September 2019 - 10:23 pm

Steve Hitchins, who transformed the lives of so many people for the better in Islington when he was Council Leader, has died very suddenly at the age of 68.

In a heartbreaking tweet, his wife, Lib Dem Peer Sarah Ludford announced her loss.

Many of us saw him last week in Bournemouth. I managed a quick hello as we passed in that great whirlwind.

You can see the difference he made to people from the replies to Sarah’s tweets.

We’ll have more in the coming days about Steve’s work and legacy, but, for now, we send our love to Sarah and all his close friends and family.

Please feel free to share your memories of Steve in the comments.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

