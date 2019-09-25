Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader Steve Hitchins has died

Steve Hitchins, who transformed the lives of so many people for the better in Islington when he was Council Leader, has died very suddenly at the age of 68.

In a heartbreaking tweet, his wife, Lib Dem Peer Sarah Ludford announced her loss.

Not sure if this is the right thing to do; if not, put it down to shock.

But I want people who knew him – in the @LibDems, as Islington Council leader, as chair of @WhitHealth or otherwise – to know that my dear husband Steve Hitchins died suddenly last night. Hugely missed. — Sarah Ludford 🔶🔶#FBPE Girly Swot🕷 (@SarahLudford) September 25, 2019

Many of us saw him last week in Bournemouth. I managed a quick hello as we passed in that great whirlwind.

You can see the difference he made to people from the replies to Sarah’s tweets.

Dear Sarah, I am so sad to hear about Steve. I was privileged to work with him on several #cyp community projects @WhitHealth I so admired his determination, passion + commitment. He taught me so much + had so many interesting stories to tell. My deepest condolences to you. — Colette Datt RGN RN (Child) (@datt_colette) September 25, 2019

Sorry to hear of sudden death of Steve Hitchins, former Chair of @WhitHealth. A great contributor to the NHS and a regular attender at our @NHSProviders events. It was always a delight to see and talk to him. He will be missed. Thoughts with @SarahLudford & family. — Chris Hopson (@ChrisCEOHopson) September 25, 2019

Dear Sarah Shocked and devastated to hear about Steve. He was the best boss I ever had . Outstanding leader of Islington Council and outstanding chair of the Whittington. Determined, clever , insightful and a great achiever. He made a difference to many people’s lives. — Leisha Fullick (@_fullick) September 25, 2019

Shocked at sudden death of my friend, mentor and former leader of Islington Council, Steve Hitchens. My thoughts and prayers for his family and especially his wife Sarah @SarahLudford Made a massive impact on ordinary people. Cracking Liberal. V sad 😥 @libdemlocalgov — Howard Sykes MBE (@howard_sykes) September 25, 2019

Sarah, Steve was the father of Islington Liberal Democrats and all of us he recruited. That he remained friends after the council meant even more. Will miss him dearly. Love to you. X — Lucy (@Lucy_Watt) September 25, 2019

Love and condolences to you.

You were both always amazing and a little formidable to me in my early days, but also both lovely even when telling me I was talking ****.

I'm so sorry. — Alex Wilcock 🔶 (@alexwilcock) September 25, 2019

We’ll have more in the coming days about Steve’s work and legacy, but, for now, we send our love to Sarah and all his close friends and family.

Please feel free to share your memories of Steve in the comments.

