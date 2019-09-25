Paul Walter

The Rise of the Nazis – some parallels today?

By | Wed 25th September 2019 - 4:30 pm

Anyone who has flicked around cable TV channels will know that somewhere in the world you can always watch: (1) Friends and (2) Lots of Nazis goose-stepping backwards and forwards on history channels.

So, it was with some trepidation that I saw that the BBC were to air “The Rise of the Nazis”.

I expected yet another compilation of black and white clips of goose-stepping soldiers.

However, I was pleasantly surprised.

The Rise of the Nazis is an excellent documentary series, based on interviews with expert historians and dramatic reconstructions.

It intelligently tells a story which is often overlooked – how Hitler managed to come to power as Chancellor and then seize total power.

The documentary brilliantly tells this story.

It is much recommended. You can watch it on BBC iPlayer here.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

Of course, this whole episode has chilling parallels today in the UK, the USA and around the world.

Dictators wheedle their way in using subtle methods. We need to constantly on our guard.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • nigel hunter 25th Sep '19 - 5:09pm

    History is not taught in schools as much as it was in my day (going back some) Kings and Queens, Roman Empire etc. The ‘errors’ of the past may not appear today in schools so the mistakes of the past are not highlighted. Along with this Social History should come to the fore. For example what led up to the Corn Laws ,the struggle for better health. A host of human advancement things These things do come up with us ‘politico’s or in PPE degree courses but not in school Human development could be advanced from the young knowing about the past and innovating for their futures

  • Barry Lofty 25th Sep '19 - 5:38pm

    I too watched this series and was also struck by the similarities with today’s rise of the right-wing nationalistic politicians, being of the post war generation it is very alarming and I can only hope that the younger generations do not fall for their false promises and lies?

  • Geoff Reid 25th Sep '19 - 6:22pm

    Never forget that the rise of the 1930s dictators took place when Liberals were weak. When the signs start appearing in our own politics the need for a vibrant liberalism is very very clear.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 25th Sep - 6:22pm
    Never forget that the rise of the 1930s dictators took place when Liberals were weak. When the signs start appearing in our own politics the...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 25th Sep - 6:20pm
    Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, what concentration can a human survive without support?
  • User AvatarMartin 25th Sep - 6:15pm
    Frankie: "At last the true Peter Martin is reveled no Lexiteer you, a hard right fanatic with no answer to simple questions." This is what...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 25th Sep - 5:38pm
    I too watched this series and was also struck by the similarities with today's rise of the right-wing nationalistic politicians, being of the post war...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 25th Sep - 5:33pm
    This article in the FT cuts through some of the contradictions associated with Modern Monetary Theory deficit financing https://www.ft.com/content/744f4fc4-6762-11e9-9adc-98bf1d35a056 "...MMT’s central tenet applies only when...
  • User Avatarfrankie 25th Sep - 5:32pm
    True nevlope2003, but Peter's solution would be for Thomas Cook to issue their own currency to pay for the goods and services they needed. But...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall