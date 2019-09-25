The Rise of the Nazis – some parallels today?

Anyone who has flicked around cable TV channels will know that somewhere in the world you can always watch: (1) Friends and (2) Lots of Nazis goose-stepping backwards and forwards on history channels.

So, it was with some trepidation that I saw that the BBC were to air “The Rise of the Nazis”.

I expected yet another compilation of black and white clips of goose-stepping soldiers.

However, I was pleasantly surprised.

The Rise of the Nazis is an excellent documentary series, based on interviews with expert historians and dramatic reconstructions.

It intelligently tells a story which is often overlooked – how Hitler managed to come to power as Chancellor and then seize total power.

The documentary brilliantly tells this story.

It is much recommended. You can watch it on BBC iPlayer here.

Of course, this whole episode has chilling parallels today in the UK, the USA and around the world.

Dictators wheedle their way in using subtle methods. We need to constantly on our guard.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.