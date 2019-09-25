The Rise of the Nazis – some parallels today?

Anyone who has flicked around cable TV channels will know that somewhere in the world you can always watch: (1) Friends and (2) Lots of Nazis goose-stepping backwards and forwards on history channels.
So, it was with some trepidation that I saw that the BBC were to air “The Rise of the Nazis”.
I expected yet another compilation of black and white clips of goose-stepping soldiers.
However, I was pleasantly surprised.
The Rise of the Nazis is an excellent documentary series, based on interviews with expert historians and dramatic reconstructions.
It intelligently tells a story which is often overlooked – how Hitler managed to come to power as Chancellor and then seize total power.
The documentary brilliantly tells this story.
It is much recommended. You can watch it on BBC iPlayer here.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
Of course, this whole episode has chilling parallels today in the UK, the USA and around the world.
Dictators wheedle their way in using subtle methods. We need to constantly on our guard.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
History is not taught in schools as much as it was in my day (going back some) Kings and Queens, Roman Empire etc. The ‘errors’ of the past may not appear today in schools so the mistakes of the past are not highlighted. Along with this Social History should come to the fore. For example what led up to the Corn Laws ,the struggle for better health. A host of human advancement things These things do come up with us ‘politico’s or in PPE degree courses but not in school Human development could be advanced from the young knowing about the past and innovating for their futures
I too watched this series and was also struck by the similarities with today’s rise of the right-wing nationalistic politicians, being of the post war generation it is very alarming and I can only hope that the younger generations do not fall for their false promises and lies?
Never forget that the rise of the 1930s dictators took place when Liberals were weak. When the signs start appearing in our own politics the need for a vibrant liberalism is very very clear.