How liberals can tackle the monsters and revelations of Coronavirus

The past two months have been flavoured with fear, insecurity, and a collective sense of grief over the death and suffering of our neighbours and fellow humans. US President, John F Kennedy, inaccurately reflected in 1959, “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters — one represents danger and one represents opportunity.” The danger certainly feels apparent today, but the systemic problems that crises like the Coronavirus Pandemic reveal and create are a useful starting point to building a brighter Britain. If we are going to do so, we will need to more than give our NHS staff a extra £29-a-day bonus:

1. Valuing our Carers and Key Workers

Our care staff are asked to do the socially intensive emotional labour needed to support those who are vulnerable and elderly. If they act negligently at work, it can lead to clients becoming ill, neglected, or dying. These care problems then become NHS problems. Before Coronavirus, the Government delayed and delayed and Social Care reform, but given the hardship of the last two months and the recruitment crisis that exists, a proper redress seems essential.

We also need Homes for our Heroes. Coronavirus has revealed the effect of the housing crisis hugely in rural areas. With police checks and public transport cuts, it has become much harder for key workers to reach vulnerable communities, and even harder still to recruit young key workers in urban areas to where their labour is needed. The government need to arm our Housing Associations with the funds and support they need to create new homes for our new “heroes” working on the frontline tackling Coronavirus.

2. Reforming Our Public Spaces

Coronavirus has revealed many of the problems in our public spaces. It is essential that all public spaces have the basic minimum level of hygiene for toilets and handwashing facilities and this is made a licencing condition. It is no longer acceptable for the gents to have six urinals, two cubical, and one decorative sink with a broken hand drier. Public venues cannot be allowed to continue be catalysts of illness.

Alongside this, the lack of accessible green spaces in cities has been well highlighted in this crisis. Lack of green spaces is bad for mental and physical health. Cities need to be connected to breathing space. The lack of green spaces has led to dangerous overcrowding of the few that exist. This has disproportionately affected the young and disadvantaged who are forced to live in the urban areas most remote to high-value facilities like urban parks. This shows the need to sacrifice areas of the green belt to prioritise urban corridors and green spaces within urban communities.

3. Tackling the Employment Crisis

Over one million people were made unemployed last week alone, and full employment statistics will come out later this month, but we know that thousands of businesses have shut up shop since Coronavirus, including the owners of key retail development, and air travel providers. The expendability of young people has been really apparent since this crisis began (just look at our party…). We need a huge boost to employment support services and career coaching to help equip this wave of unemployment and youth unemployment. We also need the Government to make some quite dramatic investment to support employment, this therefore is an ideal time to be prioritising Green and Inclusive economic growth – for example, by cracking on with HS2 and other green transport solutions. In mean time, Universal Basic Income is now essential to create a huge rise in poverty, and to grant Britons security and the opportunity to thrive post-lockdown.

* Huw James is the former Events Officer of the Young Liberals and currently working as an intern for the ALDE Party.