6-7 June 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

Govt failing NHS staff and care workers

Govt must not sleep walk into a second peak

Responding to reports that NHS trusts were not consulted over new face coverings rule, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This is yet another betrayal by the Government of the NHS and care staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day. Why is the Secretary of State prioritising press conference announcements over consultation with NHS staff? Now we face a situation where our stretched and under-resourced NHS is having to adapt to these new measures without appropriate warning and still without the full guidance being published. When the nation pulls through from this crisis, Boris Johnson and his Government will have a number of questions to answer about why they have blindsided NHS staff and care workers. A public inquiry cannot come soon enough to unravel the fatal mistakes that the Government have made over this pandemic.

Responding to comments from the Health Secretary this morning that the governemnt was continuing to follow experts advice to deal with the Coronavirus, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: