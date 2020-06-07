Mark Valladares

6-7 June 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

  • Govt failing NHS staff and care workers
  • Govt must not sleep walk into a second peak

Govt failing NHS staff and care workers

Responding to reports that NHS trusts were not consulted over new face coverings rule, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This is yet another betrayal by the Government of the NHS and care staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day.

Why is the Secretary of State prioritising press conference announcements over consultation with NHS staff? Now we face a situation where our stretched and under-resourced NHS is having to adapt to these new measures without appropriate warning and still without the full guidance being published.

When the nation pulls through from this crisis, Boris Johnson and his Government will have a number of questions to answer about why they have blindsided NHS staff and care workers.

A public inquiry cannot come soon enough to unravel the fatal mistakes that the Government have made over this pandemic.

Govt must not sleep walk into a second peak

Responding to comments from the Health Secretary this morning that the governemnt was continuing to follow experts advice to deal with the Coronavirus, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

The Health Secretary has said that the government is following the science, yet a senior SAGE epidemiologist again stated that the lockdown started too late and the new easing of lockdown was happening too quickly.

Matt Hancock also confirmed that the country is still at level 4 in its own Coronavirus warning system, but the government continue to ease the lockdown anyway. This could be yet another reckless move.

Without the critical Test, Trace and Isolate infrastructure in place, abandoning the advice of senior epidemiologists this government looks increasingly near sleep walking into another rise of Coronavirus in the UK.

