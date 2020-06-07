The realities of everyday racism – Lib Dem Federal Board member Joyce Onstad shares her story

Liberal Democrat Federal Board member Joyce Onstad had a video chat with her minister in which she describes some of the realities of everyday racism that she has had to deal with in her life.

She describes first becoming aware of racism in this country when she came to live here 24 years ago. She heard of black children being told that they should aim to be footballers rather than doctors.

She went on to describe how she would apply for jobs in her own name – and get rejection letters. When she applied under her married name, she got interviews.

Watch the conversation here.

What can we do about it?

As liberals we need to do all we can to call racism out when we see it and to eliminate the structures in our society which lead to this injustice. We cannot stand by.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings