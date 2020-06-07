Caron Lindsay

The realities of everyday racism – Lib Dem Federal Board member Joyce Onstad shares her story

By | Sun 7th June 2020 - 7:00 pm

Liberal Democrat Federal Board member Joyce Onstad had a video chat with her minister in which she describes some of the realities of everyday racism that she has had to deal with in her life.

She describes first becoming aware of racism in this country when she came to live here 24 years ago. She heard of black children being told that they should aim to be footballers rather than doctors.

She went on to describe how she would apply for jobs in her own name – and get rejection letters. When she applied under her married name, she got interviews.

Watch the conversation here.

Conversation with Joyce Onstad on Racism and Racial Injustice from St Paul’s Ealing on Vimeo.

What can we do about it?

As liberals we need to do all we can to call racism out when we see it and to eliminate the structures in our society which lead to this injustice. We cannot stand by.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 7th Jun - 7:15pm
    @Tom I wish I was as confident as you. But the stakes are so high - a Trump re-election would do far more damage to...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 7th Jun - 6:57pm
    Paddy was an unknown and considered a "lightweight" when he became Lib Dem leader.
  • User AvatarPeter 7th Jun - 6:39pm
    New, competent candidates are needed urgently. Layla and Wera have some good ideas but they are a little lightweight. Ed is heavyweight, but with baggage,...
  • User AvatarMartin 7th Jun - 6:18pm
    I would hope that there is a lot more to being a Liberal Democrat than offering support to Keir Starmer (+ naming one other party...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Jun - 6:11pm
    @ Paul Barker "Is (Sir Keir) Starmer in favour of Electoral Reform ? When did he say that & in what context ?". Wakey, wakey,...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 7th Jun - 5:49pm
    Is Starmer in favour of Electoral Reform ? When did he say that & in what context ? Labour is a lot more than its...