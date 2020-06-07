Isolation diary: Wearing makeup

I haven’t worn any makeup for three months. Normally I would put on some foundation and mascara whenever I go out, but I’m at home all the time so there is no real incentive.

I never wear lipstick because I react badly to lanolin, which is found in almost all lipsticks as well as other cosmetics and toiletries. Since lanolin is an oil derived from sheep’s wool that also explains why I can’t wear wool next to my skin.

In fact, my problem with lanolin led me to The Body Shop many years ago, at a time when ingredients were not routinely listed on cosmetics. In each of their shops there was a folder containing all the information you might want to know about the products. Although I do use other brands as well now, I still rely on The Body Shop for skin care, including their brilliant Hemp Hand Protector, which is really needed when we are washing our hands so much.

There was a time when some feminists argued strongly against wearing makeup. Although fully involved in the campaign for equal rights and opportunities for women, I didn’t really go along with the bare face argument. I make no apology for the fact that I also enjoy a good haircut and have always used designer fragrance, and indeed I would encourage any man to do the same.

While in isolation I have gone through bathroom cupboards and rediscovered a number of unopened bottles and pots of skin creams and other cosmetics. Some were samples, some were a result of an impulse buy for a heavily reduced beauty box, and some were even won in a Lib Dem raffle. I’m having fun trying them out, but to be honest I haven’t found anything better than the products I normally use, even when they cost considerably more. The price of high end cosmetics always seemed to me to be based on what the customer is willing to pay in order to feel special, rather than the actual cost.

It’s been interesting to watch people on TV at the moment, whether in the studio or at home, because they have all been left to sort out their own hair and makeup. Some look so much better with a more natural look, but most of the men could do with a good haircut.

My great fear at the moment (apart from catching the virus, of course) is that I might come out of lockdown looking like Anne Widdecombe.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.