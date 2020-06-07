NewsHound

Layla Moran: Government must step up its support for people who have to self-isolate

By | Sun 7th June 2020 - 2:48 pm

Over on the Torch website, Layla Moran explains why the Government needs to do more to support those asked to self isolate because they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. She was prompted to do so after seeing members’ views on one of the many social media groups.

Employees who have to self-isolate under the scheme are currently only entitled to receive Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) of £95 a week. That is around five times less than the £460 net income a week received by a worker earning the maximum of £2,500 a month under the furlough scheme. And while the minimum isolation period is two weeks, some people may have to wait longer for their test or be asked to self-isolate several times. I’m therefore advocating for the Government to step up its financial support workers required to self-isolate under the coronavirus test and trace programme and ensure they receive the same level of support as furloughed employees.

This should be a no brainer. People should not be forced to suffer financial hardship for doing the right thing and self-isolating. If we don’t ensure employees are given proper support, people will face an impossible choice between paying their bills or putting their colleagues and communities at risk. Crucially, the short-term cost to the exchequer will be nothing compared to the long-term impact of failing to control another outbreak.

She argued that people should not be left out of pocket for doing the right thing.

You can read her whole article here.

