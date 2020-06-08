Daily View 2×2: 8 June 2020

2 big stories

Black Lives Matter. A simple statement that probably ought not to be necessary, but is. The demonstrations in our bigger towns and cities will have drawn most of the coverage, but the picture is from that well-known radical heartland of Bury St Edmunds, where a demonstration took place yesterday afternoon. Perhaps it is a sign of promise that, even in a community like this, where the non-white population is small, hundreds of people felt moved to express their anger at the injustice of a society which treats black people in the way that George Floyd was treated.

Is mainstream Republicanism beginning to edge away from Donald Trump in the run up to November’s US Presidential election? First, Sen. Lisa Murkowski indicated that she was struggling to support him, and now former US Secretary of State, Colin Powell has publicly accused him of being “a liar and a danger to the nation“. Admittedly, he didn’t support him in 2016, but such an overt condemnation must sting a bit, evidenced by the response via Twitter.

And, with recent polls showing Joe Biden with a ten point lead, and competitive in states he doesn’t even need to win to make it to the White House, is there a light at the end of this particularly grim tunnel?

2 social media posts

Recent events have put the spotlight on policing and how minority communities not only don’t feel supported but actively threatened by law enforcement agencies. Brian Paddick reflects on the issue…

To finish on a lighter note, giving evidence to a House of Lords Select Committee can be quite stressful, albeit they’re far more measured than those in the Commons. And here, one of the Clerks in the Lords demonstrates how to handle distractions…

How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to a @UKHouseofLords select committee.https://t.co/hP97mQHTOT pic.twitter.com/s3mGiz50Ve — Matt Korris (@MattKorris) June 4, 2020

Good effort, Sally Jones!